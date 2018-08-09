TODAY'S PAPER
86° Good Evening
86° Good Evening
NewsNation

Judge halts deportation, threatens Sessions with contempt

Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks during a Religious

Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks during a Religious Liberty Summit at the Department of Justice, Monday, July 30, 2018.  Photo Credit: AP/Manuel Balce Ceneta

By The Associated Press
Print

WASHINGTON — A federal judge has halted a deportation in progress and threatened to hold Attorney General Jeff Sessions in contempt if the mother and daughter aren't returned to the U.S.

U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan of Washington learned Thursday that the two were on a plane headed to Central America. He said any delay in bringing them back would be intolerable.

The judge said Sessions and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen should argue why they shouldn't be held in contempt of court if they failed to comply.

The woman — identified in court as Carmen — is a plaintiff in a lawsuit filed this week against the administration by the American Civil Liberties Union over efforts to prevent immigrants from seeking asylum due to domestic and gang violence in their home countries.

News Photos and Videos

A cargo ship floats past the famous Kalyazin Submerged monastery, crowd of crocs, more stunning images
During a rally in Florida on Tuesday, President Trump claims Americans need ID to buy groceries
A 747 Global Airtanker makes a drop in Natural disaster, extreme weather photos around globe
The president called for Attorney General Jeff Sessions Trump tweets: End Mueller probe, collusion not a crime, more
A federal judge in Seattle on Tuesday issued Judge temporarily blocks posting of blueprints to make 3D guns
Blooms of phytoplankton forming patterns of blue and Get a bigger view: Stunning images from space