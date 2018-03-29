WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he won't immediately appoint a new special counsel to investigate a number of Republican grievances involving the Justice Department, despite mounting pressure from members of his own party.

Sessions told congressional committees in a letter Thursday that a senior federal prosecutor, Utah's U.S. attorney John W. Huber, is continuing to evaluate "certain issues," including whether such an appointment is necessary.

Sessions isn't specifying the issues, but Republicans have called for special counsels to investigate Clinton Foundation dealings and an Obama-era uranium deal. More recently they've sought a special counsel to study perceived bias in the FBI and Justice Department during its probe of Hillary Clinton's emails and the Russia investigation.

Sessions' letter comes after the department's inspector general announced it would review those allegations.