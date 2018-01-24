10 stories you should know about today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. SESSIONS QUESTIONED IN RUSSIA PROBE, TRUMP MAY BE UP SOON

Robert Mueller is looking into whether the president's actions in office constituted an effort to obstruct the FBI investigation into contacts between Russia and Trump's 2016 campaign.

2. TRUMP, TOP DEMOCRAT CLASH ON IMMIGRATION REFORM

Sen. Chuck Schumer pulls back an offer of $25 billion for Trump's southern border wall, as lawmakers scramble to figure out how to protect 700,000 "Dreamer" immigrants from deportation.

3. AFTER POWERFUL TESTIMONY, DOCTOR AWAITS FATE

A judge is set to sentence Michigan physician Larry Nassar, who sexually abused Olympic gymnasts and other young female athletes for years during treatment.

4. 'NO ONE SCREAMED'

Too stunned to shout, students ran silently for their lives as a 15-year-old gunman opened fire in a rural southwestern Kentucky high school, killing two and wounding 17.

5. DA SEEKS TO BAR PARENTS FROM CONTACTING KIDS KEPT CAPTIVE

The parents accused of torturing 12 of their children and keeping them chained to beds for months and so malnourished their growth was stunted will appear in a Southern California courtroom.

6. FOREIGNERS LINKED TO PALESTINIANS FACE ISRAELI VISA TROUBLES

Activists say a sharp rise in visa denials harms all sectors of Palestinian society and that they suspect it's also meant to prod Palestinians married to foreigners to emigrate.

7. 'THEY HAVE BEEN KILLING MUSLIMS FOR A LONG TIME NOW'

Minority Rohingya who fled persecution in Myanmar say some of them had returned home several times over past decades, and they're in no mood to repatriate again.

8. PUERTO RICO AWAITS FORECLOSURE WAVE

Hundreds of thousands of islanders face losing their homes upon the expiration of a moratorium on mortgage payments that banks offered after Hurricane Maria decimated the U.S. territory.

9. WHAT'S STILL A BIG DRAW ON TV

High-profile sporting events like next month's Super Bowl and Olympics will reap big ad revenues for Comcast's NBC.

10. WHO BECAME FIRST KOREAN TO REACH A GRAND SLAM SEMIFINAL

Hyeon Chung beats Tennys Sandgren in straight sets to follow up his upset victory over six-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic.