Since The New York Times published allegations of sexual harassment and assault against Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein in October, a number of men in entertainment, media, politics and other industries have faced allegations ranging from inappropriate behavior to forced sexual misconduct or rape. Scroll down for some of the notable men who were fired, stepped down or lost work over sexual misconduct allegations.

With Newsday.com staff, and Newsday reports

'Super Size Me' director Morgan Spurlock Director Morgan Spurlock confessed in an online post to sexual harassment and infidelity. He wrote that as he watches other influential men brought down by allegations, "I don't sit by and wonder 'who will be next?' I wonder, 'when will they come for me?'" Spurlock also recounted a sexual encounter in college that he thought was consensual but said the woman believed it was rape. In light of the confession, his movie “Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken” has been pulled from the Sundance Film Festival.

Talk show host Tavis Smiley PBS indefinitely suspended Tavis Smiley's show after an independent investigation uncovered "multiple, credible allegations of conduct that is inconsistent with the values and standards of PBS,” as reported by Variety. Smiley posted a statement to Facebook saying PBS “overreacted and conducted a biased and sloppy investigation” and vehemently denied any wrongdoing. A PBS spokeswoman told Newsday in a statement that the investigation "revealed a pattern of multiple relationships with subordinates over many years.” After PBS' suspension, he also lost his Walmart sponsorship and was dropped by Mills Entertainment, a live event producer that was scheduled to launch a nationwide 40-city tour of "Death of a King: A Live Theatrical Experience," based on his 2014 book.

Celebrity chef Mario Batali Batali was accused of inappropriate touching by four women, three of whom worked for him, in an Eater New York story that also reported on other misconduct. ABC fired him from its show “The Chew,” and the chef stepped away from his restaurant empire – a move that involved stepping away from his businesses’ daily operations, Eater reported. Batali apologized, telling Eater in a statement that "much of the behavior described does, in fact, match up with ways I have acted. That behavior was wrong and there are no excuses.”

Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) Franken announced his resignation after at least eight women accused him of inappropriate sexual behavior. A rising political star only weeks before, he announced his decision in a subdued Senate chamber three weeks after the first accusations of sexual misconduct emerged, and a day after most of his Democratic colleagues said he had to go. Franken said some of the accusations were false and that he remembered others differently than his accusers did. He said he'd depart on Jan. 2.

Rep. Trent Franks (R-Ariz.) Franks was accused by a former aide of repeatedly pressing her to carry his child, at one point offering her $5 million to act as a surrogate mother. He resigned, bowing to an ultimatum from the House speaker. In his resignation statement, he said he and his wife have twins who were carried through surrogacy. Franks said he regrets that his discussion of surrogacy in the workplace with two female staffers made them feel uncomfortable.

Actor Danny Masterson In the wake of sexual-assault accusations by four women, Netflix said that it has written the actor out of the comedy "The Ranch," and production will resume in 2018 without him. The Los Angeles Police Department said in March it was investigating him after three women had “disclosed that they were sexually assaulted by Masterson during the early 2000s.” A fourth woman later came forward. Masterson has denied the allegations. In a statement he said that “in the current climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused,” and said he looks forward to clearing his name.

Rep. John Conyers (D-Mich.) Conyers has been accused of sexual misconduct by about a half-dozen women who once worked for him, including one who reached a confidential, taxpayer-funded settlement of more than $27,000 over allegations he sexually harassed her. Conyers resigned from Congress after a nearly 53-year career, becoming the first Capitol Hill politician to lose his job in the torrent of sexual misconduct allegations sweeping through the nation's workplaces. The 88-year-old civil rights leader and longest-serving House member announced what he called his "retirement" on Detroit talk radio, while continuing to deny he groped or sexually harassed women who worked for him.

Music conductor James Levine Levine has been accused by four men of sexual misconduct, including three who told The New York Times he sexually abused them when they were teenagers decades ago. After the Times published those three men’s accounts, the Metropolitan Opera suspended its relationship with its longtime conductor – who became music director emeritus in 2016 – pending its investigation. The New York Post first reported on one of Levine's accusers. Levine denied allegations of sexual misconduct, saying "they are unfounded" in a statement to the Times.

Def Jam Recordings founder Russell Simmons Thirteen women have accused Simmons of sexual misconduct, according to People. Simmons was accused of rape by four women in stories in The New York Times and the Los Angeles Times, allegations that stem from the 1980s and 1990s. The NYPD said it is investigating rape claims against Simmons. He said on Instagram that he plans to defend himself, writing, “I will prove without any doubt that I am innocent of all rape charges.” Previously, after director Sidney Lumet's daughter Jenny Lumet accused Simmons of taking her to his New York apartment in 1991 against her will and having sex with her, Simmons said in a statement, “I don't want to be a distraction so I am removing myself from the businesses that I founded.” He said he had a different memory of the night but apologized.

Showrunner Andrew Kreisberg Kreisberg was accused by 19 women of sexual harassment and inappropriate touching. The "Supergirl" and "Arrow" showrunner has been fired by Warner Bros. Television Group. He told Variety he has made comments on women's appearances and clothes "but they were not sexualized."

Former 'A Prairie Home Companion' host Garrison Keillor Keillor was fired by Minnesota Public Radio after being accused by a woman of inappropriate behavior. He said he was fired over "a story that I think is more interesting and more complicated than the version MPR heard," and told the Minneapolis Star Tribune that he put his hand on a woman's bare back in an attempt to console her.

'Today' co-host Matt Lauer Lauer was accused of sexual misconduct by at least three women, including inappropriate sexual behavior that NBC News says started at the 2014 Sochi Olympics and continued after that. Lauer has been fired from NBC News. He has expressed sorrow and regret about the pain he has caused and says some of the accusations about him are untrue or have been mischaracterized.

California state Rep. Raul Bocanegra (D-Los Angeles) After being accused by multiple women of groping them or kissing them against their will, Bocanegra resigned his seat and says he hopes to clear his name. "While I am not guilty of any such crimes," he said, "I am admittedly not perfect."

PBS and CBS host Charlie Rose Rose was accused by 11 women of sexual misconduct. Allegations against Rose include unwanted sexual advances, groping and grabbing women, walking naked in front of them and making lewd phone calls. CBS fired Rose and PBS cut ties with him, canceling his program. He has apologized for his behavior, but has questioned the accuracy of some of the accounts.

Actor Jeffrey Tambor Tambor was accused of sexual misconduct by two women — an actress on his show "Transparent" and his former assistant. He denies the allegations, saying in a statement that he has "never been a predator — ever." Tambor said he doesn't see how he can return to the Amazon series.

Comedian Louis C.K. Louis C.K. was accused by five women of sexual misconduct. Among the fallout: The planned release of his film "I Love You, Daddy" was scrapped, his Netflix special was canceled and FX Networks, FX Productions and HBO cut ties with the comedian. He says the allegations are true and has apologized.

Kentucky House Speaker Jeff Hoover Hoover stepped down as speaker after news surfaced that the Republican had settled a sexual harassment claim from a staff member. Hoover denied the harassment allegation but said he sent consensual yet inappropriate text messages. He remains in the Legislature.

Actor Kevin Spacey Spacey was accused by at least 24 men of sexual misconduct or assault. He was fired from the Netflix series "House of Cards" and replaced in Ridley Scott's completed film "All the Money in the World." His former publicist has said he is seeking unspecified treatment.

New Republic publisher Hamilton Fish After multiple sexual harassment allegations, Fish has resigned from the magazine.

NPR news chief Michael Oreskes Oreskes was accused of inappropriate behavior or sexual harassment by at least four women while at The New York Times, NPR and The Associated Press. He has been ousted from NPR.

Journalist Mark Halperin Halperin was accused of harassing about 12 women while at ABC News. His book contract was terminated and he was fired from his job at NBC News. He has denied some of the allegations.

Artforum publisher Knight Landesman Landesman was accused by multiple women of sexual harassment and sued by one woman. He resigned from the magazine.

Celebrity chef John Besh Twenty-five women have accused male supervisors at Besh's New Orleans restaurants of sexual harassment. One says the celebrity chef pressured her into a sexual relationship. Besh has said he believes the affair was consensual. He has stepped down from the company he founded, committed himself to rebuilding his marriage and taken responsibility for the culture in his restaurants.

Comedy festival organizer Gilbert Rozon Rozon was accused by at least nine women of sexually harassing or sexually assaulting them. He stepped down as president of Montreal's renowned "Just for Laughs" festival and apologized "to all those I have offended during my life."

Amazon Studios top executive Roy Price After being accused by one woman of sexual harassment, Price resigned from Amazon.