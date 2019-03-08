WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s communications director Bill Shine, the former Fox News executive who joined the White House eight months ago, has resigned to work on the president’s re-election campaign, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Friday.

Shine submitted his resignation Thursday evening and Trump accepted it, Huckabee Sanders said in a statement. But she added that Shine “continues to support President Trump and his agenda” and will serve as senior adviser to the president’s 2020 re-election campaign.

“Serving President Trump and this country has been the most rewarding experience of my entire life,” Shine said in the statement. “I’m looking forward to working on President Trump’s reelection campaign and spending more time with my family.”

The surprise announcement came after a New Yorker investigation published in the past week alleging a strong tie between the Trump administration and Fox News led the Democratic National Committee to cancel its plan to hold a primary debate on Fox.

Shine served as the fifth top communications official for the White House under Trump.

Shine, a former Fox News executive, is a native Long Islander who started his career behind the cameras at WLIG-Channel 55.

Shine grew up in East Northport, and before accepting a job to lead the White House’s communications shop, lived in Head of Harbor with his wife Darla.

Shine rose the ranks from local TV producer to Fox News’ vice president of programming but was forced from his post amid reports of widespread sexual harassment that some alleged victims accused him of ignoring.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The White House recruited Shine, a former Fox News president and protégé of the late Roger Ailes, to improve Trump’s public image.

In the statement issued Friday, Trump praised Shine for “an outstanding job working for me and the Administration.”

And Trump added, “We will miss him in the White House, but look forward to working together on the 2020 Presidential Campaign, where he will be totally involved. Thank you to Bill and his wonderful family!”

Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney called Shine an “invaluable” asset to the West Wing, and Huckabee Sanders said his departure is “a big loss for the White House, but a huge gain for the President’s re-election campaign.”

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale issued a statement shortly after the White House announced Shine's departure, saying he will bring “a wealth of experience from cable news and the White House” to Trump's campaign operation.