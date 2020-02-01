TODAY'S PAPER
Police: 2 dead and 2 wounded in shooting at Florida funeral

Emergency responders at the scene of a shooting

Emergency responders at the scene of a shooting at the Victory City Church in Riviera Beach, Fla. on Saturday. Fatalities were caused by gunfire that erupted at a funeral according to authorities.  Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Gunfire erupted after a funeral in Florida on Saturday, killing a teenager and a man and leaving two other people wounded, police said.

Riviera Beach police said in a statement that the shooting happened o utside the Victory City Church shortly after 2:30 p.m. They said a 15-year-old boy and the man died at the scene. A woman and a teenager were taken to the hospital. Their conditions were not released nor were the names of the victims.

Police said listening devices in the area that detect the sound of gunshots counted 13 rounds fired.

"We solicit the prayers of the saints today as we mourn the lost of two young black men to a senseless shooting after a funeral held here at the church," Pastor Tywuante D. Lupoe said in a statement on the church's Facebook page.

No arrests have been made and no further information was immediately available.

Riviera Beach is a suburb of West Palm Beach.

By The Associated Press

