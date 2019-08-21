TODAY'S PAPER
83° Good Morning
SEARCH
83° Good Morning
NewsNation

4 students shot at block party near Clark Atlanta University

The campus of Clark Atlanta University on Wednesday.

The campus of Clark Atlanta University on Wednesday. Photo Credit: AP/Jeff Martin

By The Associated Press
Print

ATLANTA — Four college students were wounded when a gunman opened fire into a crowd of 200 people outside a library near Clark Atlanta University and then escaped in the chaos, authorities said.

All four injured women were in stable condition after the gunfire, which happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. None of their injuries were life-threatening, Atlanta police said.

The shooter had not yet been apprehended Wednesday morning.

The four students were shot outside a library that serves Clark Atlanta and other nearby historically black colleges.

The block party was celebrating the end of orientation for new students. Clark Atlanta students are scheduled to start school Wednesday.

An argument broke out between two parties and someone opened fire, investigators said. Video aired by WXIA-TV shows dozens of students running frantically after the gunshots were heard.

"It appears there were two separate groups that were targeting each other, and these people were just caught in the crossfire," Atlanta police Capt. William Ricker told WSB-TV.

Two of the victims are 17-year-old and 18-year-old Spelman College students. Investigators believe the other two women are 18-year-old and 19-year-old Clark Atlanta students, police said.

"Evil will not have its way on our campus," the Clark Atlanta University's Office of Religious Life said on social media as it announced details of a prayer vigil planned for noon Wednesday.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News Photos and Videos

An exhibit about a 1962 prison escape made 7 famous prison escapes in U.S. history
One of the world's busiest airports canceled all Hong Kong protesters shut down airport
Democratic presidential hopefuls participate in the second Democratic 5 memorable moments from the Democratic debate, night 2
The 10 candidates onstage Wednesday night at the 10 quotes that stood out during the Democratic debate, night 1
Ohio's Republican governor urged the GOP-led state Legislature GOP Ohio gov urges gun background checks
Dutch Queen Maxima (C) drinks beer in a See the world's 19 happiest countries in 2019
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search