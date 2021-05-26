TODAY'S PAPER
Official: Multiple deaths in shooting at San Jose railyard

By The Associated Press
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Gunfire erupted Wednesday at a railyard in San Jose and a sheriff’s spokesman said there were multiple fatalities and injuries and that the suspect is dead.

Santa Clara County sheriff’s spokesman Deputy Russell Davis said that he could not specify the number of fatalities and injuries.

"I can’t confirm the exact number of injuries and fatalities but I will tell you that they are multiple injuries and multiple fatalities in this case," Davis said. He added that "the suspect is confirmed deceased."

The victims include Valley Transportation Authority employees, Davis said.

The shooting took place at a light rail facility that is next door to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Department and across a freeway from the airport. The facility is a transit control center that stores trains and has a maintenance yard.

A spokesperson for the Valley Transportation Authority did not immediately respond to multiple requests for comment.

