On the Sunday morning talk shows, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said that in the aftermath of Friday’s school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas, teachers need to be armed and parents held accountable for securing firearms at home.

Patrick said the spate of mass shootings in the United States was due to a variety of factors including bullying and students being “desensitized by violent video games.”

He also emphasized his support for the right of U.S. citizens to own firearms.

“We stand strong together on the rock of faith . . . We believe in our freedom and our liberties and our Second Amendment,” Patrick said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “We need our teachers to be armed.”

Patrick also called for “gun control at home,” with firearms out of the reach of children.

“Be sure that your kids and grandkids or anyone who might have access to your home cannot get your guns,” Patrick said.

The school shooting in Texas left 10 people dead and 13 others wounded. In the wake of the shooting, Patrick blamed the deaths in part on “too many entrances and too many exits.”

Patrick, appearing on ABC’s “This Week,” said, “it’s not about the guns, it’s about us.”

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Asked where gun control laws factored into the discussion on school shootings, Patrick said: “Gun control I believe starts at home.”

“Every person who owns a gun must be accountable for the guns at home,” Patrick said.

Teachers should be allowed to carry firearms inside schools, he said, — a position endorsed by President Donald Trump, who in the wake of the deadly shooting at a Parkland, Florida, high school, proposed training teachers to use guns to respond to school shooters.