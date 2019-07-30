TODAY'S PAPER
2 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at Walmart in Mississippi

In this image provided by WREG-TV, Walmart employees

In this image provided by WREG-TV, Walmart employees join in a prayer circle outside the store Tuesday in Southaven, Miss. Photo Credit: AP / Jerrita Patterson

By The Associated Press
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Officials say two people are dead and a police officer and a suspect were shot at a Walmart in the northern Mississippi city of Southaven, a suburb of Memphis, Tennessee.

WREG-TV reports both of the people who died Tuesday morning were Walmart employees. WHBQ-TV reports one person was found dead in the store and another found dead in the parking lot.

The suspect was taken to a Memphis hospital. His condition wasn't reported.

Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto tells WATN-TV the officer was hit in his bulletproof vest and not seriously injured.

The Walmart is in a shopping complex in Southaven, just south of Memphis. A massive police presence surrounded the store Tuesday morning.

Walmart employees joined a prayer circle outside. The company didn't immediately respond to phone calls and information requests.

