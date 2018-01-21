TODAY'S PAPER
Congress reconvenes to resolve government shutdown stalemate

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) walks to

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) walks to his office after speaking on the Senate floor on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Photo Credit: AP / Jose Luis Magana

By Laura Figueroa Hernandez laura.figueroa@newsday.com
WASHINGTON — Lawmakers reconvened on Capitol Hill Sunday afternoon for the latest round of budget talks aimed at reopening the government through a stop-gap funding measure.

The U.S. Senate regrouped shortly after 1 p.m. with both parties blaming each other for the shutdown. The House of Representatives was slated to meet again at 2 p.m.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, in a Senate floor speech, urged lawmakers to pass a temporary spending measure, warning things are “going to get a lot worse,” if the government remains unfunded come Monday.

“Our constituents want us to end this . . . today is the right day to do it,” McConnell said. “Senate Democrats only need to withdraw their filibuster and allow a bipartisan majority to move America forward.”

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), blamed Republicans and Trump for the stalemate, saying the White House twice rescinded an agreement that Democrats had agreed to on Friday regarding immigration reform.

“We are a government that can only operate if the majority party . . . accepts and seeks compromise,” Schumer said. “They can’t even get on the same page with their president, the president of their own party.”

Congress had made little progress in an unsusual Saturday session toward agreeing on a spending bill to reopen the government the day after funding lapsed. Neither side backed down from the confrontation that began Friday night when Senate Democrats blocked consideration of a House bill to fund the government for another four weeks because it did not include a fix for an expiring immigration program.

The shutdown, if allowed to stretch on until Monday, means Americans would see closed government offices, furloughed employees, and unpaid military and security officials.

With Tom Brune

