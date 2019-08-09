TODAY'S PAPER
Soldier slain in Afghanistan returned home to Chicago

Chicago Fire Department personnel salute U.S. Army Spc.

Chicago Fire Department personnel salute U.S. Army Spc. Michael Nance, a soldier from the South Side who was killed in Afghanistan, as his procession travels down Central Avenue near Chicago Midway International Airport on Aug. 9, 2019, in Chicago. Photo Credit: AP/Megan Nagorzanski

By The Associated Press
CHICAGO — The body of a 24-year-old U.S. soldier slain last month in Afghanistan has been returned to his hometown of Chicago.

Spc. Michael Isaiah Nance's remains were flown Friday to Midway Airport before being taken to a South Side funeral home.

Nance and 20-year-old Pfc. Brandon Jay Kreischer of Stryker, Ohio, died July 29 of wounds sustained in a combat-related incident in Tarin Kowt, in southern Afghanistan.

U.S. officials have said two paratroopers were killed when an Afghan soldier opened fire on them at a military camp in the Uruzgan Province. The attacker was wounded and taken into custody.

Nance and Kreischer were assigned to the Army's 82nd Airborne Division, based in Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

