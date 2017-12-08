TODAY'S PAPER
Snow, wintry mix possible across parts of Deep South

North Bay Elementary School student Vivian Moore, 7,

North Bay Elementary School student Vivian Moore, 7, of Biloxi, Miss., braces against the cold weather as she walks to her bus after school on Wednesday, Dec., 6, 2017. Photo Credit: The Sun Herald via AP / John Fitzhugh

By The Associated Press
ATLANTA - Say it ain't snow!

A wintry mix of precipitation is threatening several Deep South states, and, yes, some snow is in the forecast. But it's unlikely to stick around more than a few hours at most.

But to those Southerners who get panicky at the mere mention of the white stuff, forecasters say, ground temperatures are warm enough that any accumulations should melt quickly. Still, the threat of even a half inch (12 millimeters) of snow was cause for alarm in a region that doesn't see regular snowfall.

Meteorologist David Nadler, at the National Weather Service's office near Atlanta, says it would be the season's first snow. His agency issued winter weather advisories for parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and the Carolinas.

Affected areas include such cities as Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Hattiesburg, Mississippi; and Birmingham, Alabama.

