See photos of snow and snowstorms from around the nation in 2017-2018.

Heavy snow weighs down shrubs in front of a home in Kennesaw, Ga., on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017 The frigid temperatures behind a cold front combined with moisture off the Gulf of Mexico to bring unusual wintry weather to parts of the South.

Tom Virgili surveys the damage from broken limbs of pine trees after a heavy snowfall, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, in Kennesaw, Ga.

Jimmy Squibb and his son Nash ride an all-terrain vehicle as they survey their neighborhood after a heavy snowfall, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, in Kennesaw, Ga.

Laura Washington shovels her walk after a heavy snow, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, in Kennesaw, Ga.

Toulon Avard shovels a neighbor's walk after a heavy snowfall, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, in Kennesaw, Ga.

Emmaline Dendinger enjoys a hearty bite of snow in her Jackson, Miss., neighborhood, Friday, Dec. 8, 2017.

Bellhaven University student Rebecca Guerrero, left, is "snow smooched" by fellow student Samuel Oh at the Bellhaven Bowl football stadium, as students blow off some final exam anxiety with snowball fights and snowman building, Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, in Jackson, Miss.

In Jackson, Miss., Bellhaven University students have a ball on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017.

Sparse traffic moves slowly along Interstate 55 after snow fell in McComb, Miss., Friday, Dec. 8, 2017.

A person walks under a street light as snow falls, early Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, in Birmingham, Ala.

Snow blankets vehicles in a car sales lot, Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, in Jackson, Miss.

Canon Satcher, 11, enjoys rolling down a snowy hill Friday Dec. 8, 2017, in Vicksburg, Miss.

Gavin Joyner, left, and Payton Harrell, both 9, take a sleigh ride down a hill with Ella the dog in Collinsville, Miss., Friday, Dec. 8, 2017.

Allen Alexnder and his son, Cooper, 4, take a down a hill Friday Dec. 8, 2017, in Vicksburg, Miss.

Snow blankets the grounds of the Louisiana State Capitol, Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, in Baton Rouge.

Traffic moves along southbound Interstate 75 as snow falls in Dalton, Ga., Friday morning, Dec. 8, 2017.

Elliott Runion enjoys his first look at snow with his father, Joshua, as they walk along Walnut Avenue in Dalton, Ga., Friday morning, Dec. 8, 2017.