Snow around the nation, 2017-18

See photos of snow and snowstorms from around the nation in 2017-2018.

Heavy snow weighs down shrubs in front of
Photo Credit: AP/Mike Stewart

Heavy snow weighs down shrubs in front of a home in Kennesaw, Ga., on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017 The frigid temperatures behind a cold front combined with moisture off the Gulf of Mexico to bring unusual wintry weather to parts of the South.

Tom Virgili surveys the damage from broken limbs
Photo Credit: AP/Mike Stewart

Tom Virgili surveys the damage from broken limbs of pine trees after a heavy snowfall, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, in Kennesaw, Ga.

Jimmy Squibb and his son Nash ride an
Photo Credit: AP/Mike Stewart

Jimmy Squibb and his son Nash ride an all-terrain vehicle as they survey their neighborhood after a heavy snowfall, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, in Kennesaw, Ga.

Laura Washington shovels her walk after a heavy
Photo Credit: AP/Mike Stewart

Laura Washington shovels her walk after a heavy snow, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, in Kennesaw, Ga. 

Toulon Avard shovels a neighbor's walk after a
Photo Credit: AP/Mike Stewart

Toulon Avard shovels a neighbor's walk after a heavy snowfall, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, in Kennesaw, Ga. 

Emmaline Dendinger enjoys a hearty bite of snow
Photo Credit: AP/Rogelio V. Solis

Emmaline Dendinger enjoys a hearty bite of snow in her Jackson, Miss., neighborhood, Friday, Dec. 8, 2017. 

Belhaven University student Rebecca Guerrero, left, laughs as
Photo Credit: AP/Rogelio V. Solis

Bellhaven University student Rebecca Guerrero, left, is "snow smooched" by fellow student Samuel Oh at the Bellhaven Bowl football stadium, as students blow off some final exam anxiety with snowball fights and snowman building, Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, in Jackson, Miss. 

A Belhaven University student throws a snowball at
Photo Credit: AP/Rogelio V. Solis

In Jackson, Miss., Bellhaven University students have a ball on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017.

Sparse traffic slowly moves along Interstate 55 after
Photo Credit: AP/Matt Williamson

Sparse traffic moves slowly along Interstate 55 after snow fell in McComb, Miss., Friday, Dec. 8, 2017. 

A person walks under a street light as
Photo Credit: AP/Brynn Anderson

A person walks under a street light as snow falls, early Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, in Birmingham, Ala. 

U.S. flags wave as snow falls, blanketing vehicles
Photo Credit: AP/Rogelio V. Solis

Snow blankets vehicles in a car sales lot, Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, in Jackson, Miss. 

Canon Satcher, 11, rolls in the snow down
Photo Credit: AP/Courtland Wells

Canon Satcher, 11, enjoys rolling down a snowy hill Friday Dec. 8, 2017, in Vicksburg, Miss. 

Gavin Joyner, left, and Payton Harrell, both 9,
Photo Credit: AP/Paula Merritt

Gavin Joyner, left, and Payton Harrell, both 9, take a sleigh ride down a hill with Ella the dog in Collinsville, Miss., Friday, Dec. 8, 2017.

Allen and Cooper Alexander, 4, spin around while
Photo Credit: AP/Courtland Wells

Allen Alexnder and his son, Cooper, 4, take a down a hill Friday Dec. 8, 2017, in Vicksburg, Miss. 

Snow blankets the grounds of the State Capitol,
Photo Credit: AP/HILARY SCHEINUK

Snow blankets the grounds of the Louisiana State Capitol, Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, in Baton Rouge.

Traffic moves along southbound Interstate 75 as snow
Photo Credit: AP/Tim Barber

Traffic moves along southbound Interstate 75 as snow falls in Dalton, Ga., Friday morning, Dec. 8, 2017. 

Elliott Runion,, enjoys his first look at snow
Photo Credit: AP/Tim Barber

Elliott Runion enjoys his first look at snow with his father, Joshua, as they walk along Walnut Avenue in Dalton, Ga., Friday morning, Dec. 8, 2017.

A traveller makes their way to a vehicle
Photo Credit: AP/Bob Andres

Snow covers the parking decks at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, in Atlanta. 

