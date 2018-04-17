A Southwest Airlines flight from LaGuardia Airport to Dallas made an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport Tuesday morning with part of the covering from its left engine ripped off and a window damaged.

Passenger Marty Martinez said a window exploded midair and he posted a photo of the window and emergency oxygen masks dangling down.

A CNN broadcast showed footage of passengers making an emergency evacuation of the plane, which appeared to have a damaged left engine. Emergency vehicles were on-scene and the plane was partially surrounded by fire-suppression foam.

CNN reported one passenger was taken to the hospital.

Another passenger, Kristopher Johnson, told CNN that despite the circumstances, the plane made a “typical landing.”

“It definitely was a stable landing,” he said. “When we finally landed it was relatively smooth. Kind of a typical landing.”

Martinez did a brief Facebook Live posting with the caption: “Something is wrong with our plane! It appears we are going down! Emergency landing! Southwest flight from NYC to Dallas!!”

In an email to Newsday, Southwest identified the aircraft as Flight 1380 and said it “has diverted to Philadelphia International Airport” but could provide no other details about the emergency. Southwest said the plane is a Boeing 737-700 and had 143 passengers and five crew aboard.

“We are in the process of gathering more information,” the email read, adding: “Safety is always our top priority at Southwest Airlines, and we are working diligently to support our Customers and Crews at this time.”

Email and phone inquiries to the Federal Aviation Administration and the media department at Philadelphia International were not immediately answered on Tuesday.

According to FlightAware, Southwest Flight 1380 departed LaGuardia at 10:43 a.m. bound for Dallas, but made the emergency landing at Philadelphia at 11:23 a.m.

The site said the airport was experiencing departure delays and said all inbound flights were being held at their point of origin until 12:45 p.m. “due to an emergency.”

