TODAY'S PAPER
66° Good Afternoon
66° Good Afternoon
NewsNation

Trump to welcome Southwest Airlines flight crew, passengers

Southwest Airlines Flight 1380 was headed from New York to Dallas last month when an engine on the Boeing 737 exploded at 30,000 feet.

This photo provided by Diana McBride Self shows

This photo provided by Diana McBride Self shows Flight 1380 pilot Tammie Jo Shults, right, interacting with passengers on April 17 after landing the plane.  Photo Credit: AP/Diana McBride Self

By The Associated Press
Print

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is meeting the crew and passengers of a Southwest Airlines flight forced into an emergency landing in Philadelphia after an engine exploded, damaging the fuselage and killing a passenger, Jennifer Riordan, a bank executive from New Mexico, who was partially sucked out of a window broken by shrapnel.

The White House says Trump wants to thank the crew for safely landing the damaged airplane. He also wants to meet passengers who assisted other travelers.

Capt. Tammie Jo Shults and First Officer Darren Ellisor, the pilots, are expected to attend, along with three flight attendants and five passengers.

Southwest Airlines Flight 1380 was headed from New York to Dallas last month when an engine on the Boeing 737 exploded at 30,000 feet.

By The Associated Press

News Photos and Videos

President Donald Trump, escorted by Senate Majority Leader Where 14 Republicans stand on Trump and the Mueller probe
The former White House Communications Director gave a Scaramucci on the New Yorker interview that got him fired
Steve Greenberg Trump cartoons of the week
A tourist takes a picture in an abandoned The world's worst nuclear accident, 32 years later
President Donald Trump welcomed athletes who participated in Trump hosts Olympians, expresses hope for Korean peninsula
This February 2018 image made available by NASA See some of Hubble's stunning images since its launch