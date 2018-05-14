Supreme Court strikes down sports betting ban

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday struck down a law that bans gambling on sporting events in most states, giving New York and others the go-ahead to legalize betting on football, basketball, baseball and other sports.

Within minutes of the court’s 6-3 decision, a key New York State senator predicted the state Legislature would approve a bill for Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s signature or veto by the end of the legislative session, June 20.

“New York has been preparing for this moment since as far back as 2013 and we have remained proactive in anticipation of this decision by the court,” said Sen. John Bonacic (R-Mount Hope), chairman of the Senate Racing and Wagering Committee.

“Since that time, I have introduced legislation that has passed committee and continued to have productive discussions regarding the issue,” Bonacic said. “I am confident that working together with my colleagues in both the Senate and Assembly, we can have a bill ready for governor’s signature by the end of the session.”

A 2013 state law that authorized four upstate casinos included a provision that would allow the operations to feature sports betting if the Supreme Court ever lifted the ban.

But those casinos won’t be able to take sports bets immediately; action by the state Legislature or Gaming Commission would have to implement regulations first.

The Supreme Court struck down the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act, a 1992 law that barred sports gambling with some exceptions. Nevada became the lone state to allow wagers on the results of a single game.

The decision stemmed from a lawsuit by the New Jersey state government seeking to overturn the ban.

“The legalization of sports gambling requires an important policy choice, but the choice is not ours to make,” Justice Samuel Alito wrote for the majority. “Congress can regulate sports gambling directly, but if it elects not to do so, each state is free to act on its own.”

One research firm estimated before the ruling that if the law were struck down, 32 states likely would offer sports betting within five years.

Bonacic held a series of hearings on sports betting in New York, including one in which a top executive of the National Basketball Association said the league believed it was time for another approach to sports gambling.

“Our conclusion is that the time has come for a different approach that gives sports fans a safe and legal way to wager on sporting events while protecting the integrity of the underlying competitions,” Dan Spillane, the NBA’s executive vice president and counsel, told lawmakers in Albany.

More than a dozen states had supported New Jersey. The state argued that Congress exceeded its authority when it prohibited states from authorizing sports betting.

New Jersey said the U.S. Constitution allows Congress to pass laws barring wagering on sports, but Congress can’t require states to keep sports gambling prohibitions in place.

All four major U.S. professional sports leagues, along with the NCAA and the federal government, had urged the court to uphold the federal law.

The NBA, NFL, NHL and Major League Baseball argued in court that New Jersey’s gambling expansion would hurt the integrity of games.

Outside court, however, leaders of all leagues but the NFL have shown varying degrees of openness to legalized sports gambling.

With The Associated Press