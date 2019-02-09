TODAY'S PAPER
33° Good Afternoon
33° Good Afternoon
NewsNation

Broadcaster Warner Wolf arrested for damaging 'racist' sign, authorities say

Warner Wolf in a booking photo released by

Warner Wolf in a booking photo released by the Collier County Sheriff's Department. Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
Print

NAPLES, Fla. — Sportscaster Warner Wolf is facing a felony charge after police say he damaged a sign outside his Florida community because it included the word "Plantation," which he considers racist.

Collier County records show the 81-year-old Wolf surrendered Thursday on a felony criminal mischief charge and was released.

The sheriff's office says Wolf long complained about his community's name, Classics Plantation Estates.

Deputies say surveillance video shows Wolf removing the letters Nov. 30. They say he gave the letters to a security guard, telling him to pass them to the property manager. Damage is estimated at $1,100.

Wolf declined to comment Saturday and his attorney didn't immediately return a call. Wolf announced baseball, football, and the Olympics for ABC in the 1970s and did sportscasts in Washington, D.C., and New York.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News Photos and Videos

Dancers perform traditional lion and dragon dances in Asia celebrates Year of the Pig
President Donald Trump is belittling the Senate's top Trump blasts Schumer ahead of address on unity
A bundled-up commuter makes her way through The See photos of extreme cold weather from Midwest, Northeast
A dog searches for a victim during a See stunning images from France to Canada
Extremely cold, record-breaking temperatures are settling across parts Record-breaking cold following snow to Midwest
Flames consume a Kentucky Fried Chicken as the Photos: Extreme weather and natural disasters