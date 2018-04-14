TODAY'S PAPER
Videos of 2 black men arrested at Starbucks draws outrage

This is the Starbucks logo on a shop in downtown Pittsburgh Tuesday, March 14, 2017.  Photo Credit: AP/AP / Gene J. Puskar

By The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Videos showing two black men handcuffed and removed from a Philadelphia Starbucks have drawn outrage and prompted police investigation.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports one clip posted Thursday on YouTube shows police talking to the men for several minutes before handcuffing them and escorting them out of the Center City establishment.

A second shorter clip shows a white man, who says he was meeting with the two, asking police what the men did wrong. He calls their arrest "ridiculous." A female voice is heard saying "they didn't do anything."

Neither Starbucks nor police would comment on what led to the arrests.

Starbucks said it was reviewing what happened and called the outcome "unfortunate."

Police said they are conducting an internal investigation.

The two men have since been released.

