WASHINGTON — Rep. Tom Suozzi flexed some New York muscle Tuesday by rounding up nearly all the state’s Democratic delegation to urge House leaders to lift the cap on state and local tax deductions in any new tax legislation.

Suozzi of Glen Cove and Rep. Jerrold Nadler of Manhattan sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) urging them to insist on a full repeal of 2017 tax law’s $10,000 limit on deductions on state and local taxes, or SALT.

"This issue is so critical to our state and our constituents that we will reserve the right to oppose any tax legislation that does not include a full repeal of the SALT limitation," said the letter signed by all but two of the 19 New York Democrats in the U.S. House.

"Our effort to restore the SALT deduction is gaining momentum," said Suozzi in a statement that thanked Nadler, the dean of the New York delegation, for his support.

"The cap on the SALT deduction has been a body blow to New York and middle-class families throughout the country," Suozzi said. "Over the coming months we will work with House Leadership and the White House to highlight the middle-class families unfairly hurt by the SALT cap."

Not signing the letter were Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-Garden City), who voted in December for Suozzi’s bill to lift the cap, and Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez (D-Bronx), who voted against that bill out of concern it primarily helps the wealthy.