Members of Congress are allowed to bring at least one person to the State of the Union address. Those lawmakers who represent Long Island have chosen to invite the following individuals to the speech President Donald Trump is to give Tuesday night in the House chamber:

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.)

Ronan Byrne, control tower operator. The senator has invited Ronan Byrne of Bethpage, a certified professional control tower operator from New York Terminal Radar Approach Control in Westbury.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.)

Navy Lt. Cmdr. Blake Dremann. The senator has invited decorated transgender Navy Lt. Cmdr. Blake Dremann as she sponsors legislation to protect transgender service members in response to the recent Supreme Court ruling allowing Trump’s ban on transgender military service to go into effect.

Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford)

The congressman will be accompanied by a family member who he declined to identify.

Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-St. Albans)

The congressman's staff did not supply information on whether he would bring a guest.

Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-Garden City)

The congresswoman has no plans to bring someone to the president's address.

Rep. Thomas Suozzi (D-Glen Cove)

Kevin Maney of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association. The congressman has invited Kevin Maney of Greenlawn, the president of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association union, who spoke out on behalf of his members during the 35-day federal government shutdown. He works at New York Terminal Radar Approach Control in Westbury.

Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley)

Suffolk Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart. Zeldin said Hart has “more than earned her corruption-busting, crime-stopping reputation,” and said he has worked with her “to combat the heroin and opioid abuse epidemic and gang violence on Long Island.” Hart said she is attending to represent her officers, “who are on the front lines keeping our communities safe.”