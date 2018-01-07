White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller became the latest ally of Steve Bannon to publicly blast the former Trump campaign chairman and presidential strategist who is quoted in a new book making unflattering remarks about the president.

“It’s tragic and unfortunate that Steve would make these grotesque comments,” Miller said on CNN’s “State of the Union” in a combative interview with the host, Jake Tapper. Tapper cut the interview short after a roughly 12-minute segment and accused Miller of being “obsequious,” and “a factotum in order to please” Trump.

Miller had told Tapper that Bannon’s comments were “so out of touch with reality and obviously so vindictive, and the whole White House staff is deeply disappointed in his comments, which were grotesque.”

In the book from author Michael Wolff, “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” Bannon described a meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and Russian associates as “treasonous.”

Trump issued a statement last week breaking ties with Bannon, who left the White House in August and now serves as executive chairman of Breitbart News, the right-wing media company. Other prominent conservatives have followed suit, including right-wing financier Rebekah Mercer. She issued a statement last week saying her family “has provided no financial support to his political agenda, nor do we support his recent actions and statements.”

About an hour after Miller’s interview, Trump tweeted: “Jake Tapper of Fake News CNN just got destroyed in his interview with Stephen Miller of the Trump Administration. Watch the hatred and unfairness of this CNN flunky!”

On NBC’s “Meet the Press” Sunday, Wolff predicted the future looks dark for the Trump White House and the president’s removal from office through the use of the 25th Amendment would not be out of the question.

“He is not going to succeed,” Wolff told host Chuck Todd of the president. “It’s worse than anyone thought.”

Wolff said he left details out of the book that are even more damning to Trump and his administration.

“It’s that bad,” he said. “Its not unreasonable to say this is 25th amendment stuff.”

Miller said Bannon’s “role has been greatly exaggerated, whereas the president hasn’t gotten the due that he deserves” for his political movement. Wolf is “a garbage author of a garbage book,” Miller said.

“It reads like an angry vindictive person spouting off to a highly discredited author,” Miller said.

The book quotes presidential advisers as believing Trump behaved like a child and was “no more than semi-literate.” The remarks prompted Trump to defend his intelligence on Twitter and in news conferences during the past few days. On Saturday, he referred to himself in tweets as a “very stable genius” and said his “two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart.”

Trump also tweeted Sunday that he has “put up with the Fake News from the first day I announced that I would be running for President. Now I have to put up with a Fake Book, written by a totally discredited author. Ronald Reagan had the same problem and handled it well. So will I!“

He also tweeted about his weekend trip to Camp David.

“Leaving Camp David for the White House. Great meetings with the Cabinet and Military on many very important subjects including Border Security & the desperately needed Wall, the ever increasing Drug and Opioid Problem, Infrastructure, Military, Budget, Trade and DACA.”

CIA Chief Mike Pompeo, speaking on “Fox News Sunday,” defended the president’s intelligence.

“We talk about some of the most serious matters facing America and the world, complex issues,” Pompeo said. “The president is engaged. He understands the complexity. He asks really difficult questions of our team at CIA so that we can provide him the information that he needs to make good informed policy decisions.”

Corey Lewandowski, who was fired as Trump’s campaign manager in June 2016, also addressed Bannon’s remarks on “Fox News Sunday”.

“If you want to run an agenda which is antithetical to the president’s agenda, then there is no place in the Republican party for you,” Lewandowski said, “because Donald Trump is the head of the Republican party. He is the head of our country, and his is the agenda the American people voted for.”