Congress expects to vote on cash for Americans Monday

WASHINGTON — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Sunday he expects Congress will vote on a $1.6 trillion economic stimulus package Monday morning that if approved would provide most Americans with a $1,000.

Mnuchin, appearing on Fox News Sunday, said he had been in talks with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and had a “fundamental understanding” of what would be included in the bill.

The bill also proposes direct deposits of cash that would include $1,000 for most Americans and $500 for dependent minors. The average direct deposit or check for a family of four will be about $3,000, Mnuchin said, describing the cash as “a bridge for them to get through this quickly.” It is unclear how the money would reach those Americans without bank accounts.

Mnuchin did not specify what income requirements will be in place to qualify for the money as negotiators work to finalize a deal. Senate Republicans have pushed for a $75,000 income cap per individual to receive the money or $150,000 per couple.

The bill also proposes aid to small business owners that would provide them with retention loans to pay workers for two weeks. The companies will need to retain their employees, and will get some overhead money, with the prospect of the loans being forgiven so long as the companies do not lay off their workers.

The aim is “to keep people and make sure when we open the economy, they’re up and running,” Mnuchin said.

Under the proposed bill, the government will provide enhanced unemployment relief for people laid off, and a $4 trillion liquidity injection to support the economy. Mnuchin said officials are negotiating what could amount to a $110 billion infusion to hospitals and medical professions.

“This situation is moving quickly,” Mnuchin said. “We need to get the money into the economy now. If we do that, we think we can stabilize the economy. We’re putting a lot of money into the hospitals, and I think the president has every expectation that this is gonna look a lot better four or eight weeks from now.”

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Mnuchin, looking to convey confidence in the economy during a volatile period for the stock market said, “This isn’t the financial crisis that’s going to go on for years.”

“This bill gives us a lot of money to create a lot of liquidity in the system and protect Americans, and if this lasts longer, we’ll come back again,” Mnuchin said.

The bill, is the third stimulus package put before Congress in the past two weeks as the number of Americans infected with COVID-19 continues to rise.

Last week, Congress passed the Families First Coronavirus Response Act that provides federal funding for paid sick leave for thousands of Americans grappling with the disease, ensures free testing for the virus and expands unemployment benefits.

On March 4, Congress passed the first federal emergency funding bill to deal with the virus. That bill allocated nearly $8 billion for state and federal efforts to deal with the virus, including the purchase of medical supplies and research for potential vaccines and treatments to combat the virus.