WASHINGTON – The paring knives will come out as Republicans and perhaps the two most conservative Democrats try to slice billions of dollars from the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief and stimulus package when the Senate takes it up in the week ahead.

Now that the House has passed the bill, senators will have an opportunity to try to trim the sprawling legislation under a parliamentary procedure called budget reconciliation, which allows Democrats to fast track passage of the bill with only their 51 votes instead of the usual 60.

The $15-an-hour minimum wage has been a top target, but others include $350 billion for state and local governments, $1,400 direct checks for higher-income recipients, and lowering the bonus from $400 to $300 for unemployment benefits.

"I can imagine that there will be a lot of substantive amendments offered … that could cause some consternation on the part of some of the members," said G. William Hoagland, a federal budget expert and senior vice president of the Bipartisan Policy Center.

Republicans are expected to propose amendments that force difficult votes on the narrow Democratic majority of 50 caucus members and the tie-breaking Vice President Kamala Harris.

The process will put pressure on Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), who must keep together his narrow majority of 50 senators, who range from Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders on the left to West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin. Schumer can’t lose a single senator.

Under budget reconciliation, senators also can call for points of order to challenge items in the bill as being unrelated to the budget, based on what’s known as the Byrd rule -- named after former Sen. Robert Byrd of West Virginia, who established it.

Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough then rules on those challenges. If she agrees the item violates the Byrd rule, it is stricken from the legislation.

But it’s unclear how successful those challenges and amendments will be in substantively changing one of the most expensive spending bills ever, one that many economists and Democrats say is necessary to address the effects of the pandemic on health and the economy.

"I don't expect it to be dramatically different," said Marc Goldwein, senior vice president at the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, which has proposed to scale back the package to $1.1 trillion.

"I do think that there's some things are going to have to change in the Senate because of the Byrd rule and various constraints and there's some things that they may politically want to adjust," he said. "I can see the total number coming down $100 billion or something. And I can see money being shifted around. But I never imagined dramatic changes."

The fight over raising the federal minimum wage in steps through 2025 to $15 an hour from $7.25 an hour now likely will be challenged again after MacDonough struck it down under the Byrd rule and House Democrats reworked it to keep it in the legislation.

Challenges are expected to the amount and the rules for the $350 billion allotment for state and local governments.

In the pool of funds, New York would get $23.5 billion, including $12.7 billion for state government, $397.7 million for Nassau County, $286.4 million for Suffolk County, and $304 million for Long Island towns and cities, a House Oversight Committee estimated.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), whose Republican caucus has ramped up attacks on the bill ahead of next week’s 20 hours of debate on it, on Thursday dismissed the package as "all kinds of liberal wish-list items that would do nothing to help American families put COVID behind them."

The White House budget office summed up the justification for the massive spending Friday.

"The bill would allow the Administration to execute its plan to change the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. And it would provide Americans and their communities an economic bridge through the crisis," the office said in a statement.

"I think the Democrats are firmly committed toward making sure the state and local governments are protected and that we get the comprehensive vaccine and testing plan funded, that we protect people whose unemployment is expiring on March, 12, and getting stimulus checks to people," said Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Glen Cove).

But Suozzi added, "This will be Senator Schumer’s first real challenge of how well he can hold his narrow majority together."