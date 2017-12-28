TODAY'S PAPER
Stylist charged after giving customer unwanted 'Stooges' haircut

Khaled Shabani is shown in a Dec. 22, 2017 photo provided by the Dane County Sheriff's Office. Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
MADISON, Wis. - Police in Madison, Wisconsin, arrested a hairstylist after he gave a customer a very unwanted Larry Fine hairdo.

Police spokesman Joel DeSpain says the 22-year-old victim told officers the stylist asked him to stop fidgeting and moving his head during the Friday haircut. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that DeSpain says the stylist then nicked the customer's ear with his clippers before running them down the middle of the man's head on their shortest attachment, "leaving him looking a bit like Larry from 'The Three Stooges.'"

DeSpain says officers arrested the 46-year-old hairstylist, Khaled A. Shabani, who pleaded not guilty to disorderly conduct Wednesday. DeSpain says Shabani told officers it was an accident.

