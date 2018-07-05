TODAY'S PAPER
Fla. cops: Stray bullet hits man at Busch Gardens

By The Associated Press
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police say a man was injured by celebratory gunfire while visiting Busch Gardens on July Fourth.

Authorities say the man was struck by a bullet above the shoulder blade around 10 p.m. Wednesday. WLFA reports the man felt the bullet hit him and his wife saw that he was bleeding. They walked to a security office for help, and he was treated for injuries that aren't considered life-threatening.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned that bullets fired into the air return to the ground at speeds greater than 200 feet per second, with enough force to penetrate the human skull and cause serious injury or death.

Busch Gardens spokeswoman Karen Varga-Sinka tells news outlets that the bullet came from outside the theme park.

