WASHINGTON — House Judiciary Committee Democrats voted Thursday to authorize the issuing of subpoenas to a dozen individuals, including former top Trump officials, for probes related to the Mueller report and documents on the border policy that removed thousands of children from their migrant parents.

The resolution, passed on a party-line 21-12 vote, authorizes subpoenas for White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, and former officials, including White House chief of staff John Kelly, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and White House staff secretary Rob Porter.

“These 12 subpoenas relate to the Committee’s ongoing investigation into allegations of obstruction of justice, public corruption, and abuses of power, including such conduct described within the scope of the Mueller Report,” said Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-Manhattan), the committee chairman.

The resolution also authorizes subpoenas for documents and information about the Trump administration’s policies on the border, which have come under criticism for unsanitary conditions for adults and children, and the separation of more than 2,700 children from their parents.

“Over the past several months we have held hearings and sent letters to the agencies of jurisdiction regarding a series of catastrophic and inhumane immigration policies. Many questions remain, and it is past time that we hold this administration accountable,” Nadler said.

The resolution leaves it up to Nadler to determine when to issue a subpoena.

The Democratic-led committee is probing whether President Donald Trump obstructed justice as the FBI and special counsel Robert Mueller investigated whether his campaign conspired with Russia during the 2016 election, as documented in Mueller’s 448-page report.

On Wednesday, Mueller will appear before the House Judiciary Committee and separately with the House Intelligence Committee to answer questions about that report.

Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.) dismissed the subpoena authorization as “another trip down an empty road” with little effect and follow-up on previous requests for information, and he said that Trump already has produced 12,000 pages of requested information. He called it a public relations stunt.

Collins and other Republicans also complained about the limit of two hours for Mueller’s testimony, depriving the 41 panel members of their customary five minutes for questions.

The resolution also zeroes in on reports that Trump told Kevin McAleenan, the acting Homeland Security secretary, he would pardon him if he faced prosecution for blocking migrants illegally seeking asylum. McAleenan, also on the subpoena list, has said his conversations with the president are privileged but denied Trump asked him to do anything illegal.

Other subpoena targets include Corey Lewandowski, a former Trump campaign manager; Jody Hunt, Sessions’ former chief of staff, and former White House aide Rick Dearborn.

Democrats also are taking aim at the National Enquirer’s efforts to assist in killing potentially embarrassing stories about women claiming affairs with Trump, authorizing subpoenas for Trump ally David Pecker, chief executive of the National Enquirer’s parent company; Dylan Howard, who former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen said coordinated payments to two women claiming affairs with Trump; and attorney Keith Davidson, who represented them.