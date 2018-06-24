A House Republican immigration bill that would mandate detained migrant children be kept with their parents while also offering increased funding for a southern border wall is backed “100 percent” by President Donald Trump, the lead sponsor of the bill said on Sunday.

Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas), chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, told “Fox News Sunday” he was assured by White House officials on Saturday that the GOP’s more moderate immigration bill has the full backing of the president ahead of a scheduled vote this week.

We cannot allow all of these people to invade our Country. When somebody comes in, we must immediately, with no Judges or Court Cases, bring them back from where they came. Our system is a mockery to good immigration policy and Law and Order. Most children come without parents... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 24, 2018 ....Our Immigration policy, laughed at all over the world, is very unfair to all of those people who have gone through the system legally and are waiting on line for years! Immigration must be based on merit - we need people who will help to Make America Great Again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 24, 2018

“They say the president’s still 100 percent behind us,” McCaul said.

The lawmaker’s comments came as Trump continued to rail against the nation’s existing immigration enforcement laws on Twitter on Sunday.

He wrote: “We cannot allow all of these people to invade our Country,” and urged the country to “immediately, with no Judges or Court Cases, bring them back from where they came.”

McCaul’s bill, regarded as compromise to a hard-line bill pushed by the conservative House Freedom Caucus, calls for providing Trump with the full $25 billion he seeks for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. The bill also provides a pathway to citizenship for thousands of so-called “Dreamers” who were provided temporary legal status under an Obama-era immigration program that shielded a select group of eligible immigrants who entered the country illegally as minors with their parents.

The compromise bill would also require the Department of Homeland Security to keep migrant children and their parents together as they await the outcome of immigration court proceedings, providing a legislative mandate to back Trump’s recently signed executive order ending his administration’s controversial practice of separating minors from their parents at the border.

House members were initially slated to vote on the measure on Thursday, but Republican leaders postponed the vote amid concern that the bill lacked the necessary votes to pass in the GOP-led chamber.

Trump on Sunday continued to cast Democrats as obstructionists on the issue of immigration reform, despite his rejection of previous bipartisan immigration proposals agreed to by Senate Democrats and moderate Republicans, because they did not meet all of his demands including the full amount he requested for his border wall request.

Democrats, fix the laws. Don’t RESIST. We are doing a far better job than Bush and Obama, but we need strength and security at the Border! Cannot accept all of the people trying to break into our Country. Strong Borders, No Crime! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 24, 2018

“Democrats, fix the laws. Don’t RESIST. We are doing a far better job than Bush and Obama, but we need strength and security at the Border! Cannot accept all of the people trying to break into our Country. Strong Borders, No Crime!” he tweeted.

Trump’s message about immigration policy has shifted during the past week. On Friday, he tweeted that Republicans should “stop wasting their time on immigration until after we elect more Senators and Congressmen/women in November. Dems are just playing games, have no intention of doing anything to solves this decades old problem. We can pass great legislation after the Red Wave!”

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Arizona), appearing on ABC’s “This Week,” pushed back on Trump’s claims that Democrats were unwilling to compromise on border security issues.

Flake, a frequent Trump critic, noted that in 2013 a bipartisan group of lawmakers known as the “Gang of Eight” proposed an immigration reform bill that called for $41 billion in border security spending. The bill cleared the Senate, but was never acted on by the GOP controlled House of Representatives.

“They are on the record supporting border control,” Flake said of Senate Democrats. “When the president . . . calls them ‘clowns’ and ‘losers,’ how does he expect the Democrats to sit down and work with Republicans?”

Trump’s former Homeland Security adviser Tom Bossert, speaking Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” said a legislative fix was needed to address the issue of how to handle children arriving with their parents at the border, noting that the president’s executive order ending the separation policy was likely to face legal hurdles.

A 1997 federal court settlement agreement prohibits the federal government from detaining minors in adult immigration detention centers for more than 20 days. A federal court judge in California who is currently weighing the Trump administration’s request to override the time limit to allow for families to be held together previously rejected a similar request by the Obama administration, Bossert said.

“This executive order the president put out to try to fix this problem is going to run headlong into the Ninth Circuit judge that decided in 2015 that even detaining with parents is inhumane,” Bossert said. “She called President Obama’s policy of detaining children and parents together inhumane. There is no way this executive order survives first contact, because her view of President Trump will be harsher.”

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin), chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, said on CNN that he’s learned from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security that it has reunited about 21 percent of children separated from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border.

“We’ll continue our oversight on that, but the track record in the prior administration wasn’t particularly good either,” Johnson said of the reunification process.

Figures released late Saturday by DHS state 522 children out of more than 2,500 have been reunited since the administration’s “zero tolerance” policy was rolled out in mid-April.