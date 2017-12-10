President Donald Trump’s administration continued to defend Sunday his decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and move the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city.

The decision, announced Wednesday, will “move the ball forward for the peace process,” Nikki Haley, the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Trump’s announcement in the White House’s Diplomatic Reception Room came as allies warned that the move could lead to violence and protests in the Middle East.

Trump clarified that the policy shift was not to be equated with picking sides in the disputes that have plagued Palestinian-Israeli relations for decades. But members of the UN Security Council voiced concern about the decision, warning that it could imperil peace talks between the two nations.

“When the president made this comment on Wednesday, everybody said the sky was going to fall. So Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, the sky’s still up there,” Haley told CNN’s Jake Tapper. “What if this actually moved the ball forward?

“For those who want to say this is a bad idea, ask us five and 10 years from now if you still think it was a bad idea,” Haley said. “What this does is just say what’s real. Jerusalem is the capital of Israel. What’s wrong with saying it?”

Also on Sunday morning talk shows, influential Republican senators weighed in on whether the Senate will move to remove Roy Moore, the Republican candidate for Alabama senator facing numerous sexual misconduct allegations, if he wins a special election Tuesday.

The allegations against Moore include an account from a woman who said that when she was 14, the judge, who was in his 30s, touched her inappropriately and undressed her.

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Moore, 70, faces Democrat Doug Jones, 63, the former U.S. Attorney for Birmingham, Alabama, after the seat was vacated by former U.S. Sen. Jeff Session’s appointment as U.S. Attorney General earlier in the year.

U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Alabama) said he could not support Moore and in early voting had written in another Republican candidate. “I couldn’t vote for Roy Moore. The state of Alabama deserves better,” he said. “I think the Republican party can do better.”

When asked about a possible Senate investigation into Moore’s conduct, Shelby said, “We’ll see what happens after that . . . I think the Senate has to look at who’s fit to serve in the Senate.”

On CBS’ “Face the Nation,” U.S. Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) said: “I think that’s the tough question.”

She said: “If the allegations are known prior to the election . . . then we have a very tough decision to make about whether it’s our role as senators to overturn the will of the people.”

Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, speaking on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” said that while the Senate will be required to seat Moore if he wins, “then there will immediately be an ethics investigation. We’ll have a greater opportunity for us to look into all the issues, the allegations, and perhaps even talk to some of the folks who are witnesses. That will give us a clear picture.”

Dean Young, chief strategist for the Moore campaign, said on ABC’s “This Week,’ that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) “and his crew have been threatening Judge Moore from the get-go. They spent $30 million down here trying to beat him in a primary . . . Judge Moore’s going to go to Washington, Judge Moore’s going to win, and I highly doubt there’s going to be a Senate investigation. But if there is, Judge Moore is going to be found telling the truth, just like he always has. And he will win.”