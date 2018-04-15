WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s decision to order airstrikes against Syria was a focus of the Sunday morning talk shows, with opponents questioning his tweet “Mission Accomplished” and supporters defending the term’s use.

Trump faced criticism for using the term Saturday on social media, with critics noting that it echoed former President George W. Bush’s declaration shortly after the U.S. invasion of Iraq in May 2003, and the Iraq War continued for eight years.

Sunday morning, the president was back on Twitter defending the tweet.

“The Syrian raid was so perfectly carried out, with such precision, that the only way the Fake News Media could demean was by my use of the term ‘Mission Accomplished,’ ” Trump tweeted. “I knew they would seize on this but felt it is such a great Military term, it should be brought back. Use often!”

Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) said the success of the missile attacks depended on whether Syria stopped using chemical weapons.

“It’s impossible to say at this point the mission has been accomplished,” King, who caucuses with Democrats, said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “Saying it’s been a success — we won’t know until we see if the regime continues to use chemical weapons.”

A year ago, the United States launched missiles on Syria in response to another chemical weapon attack, he noted.

On “Fox News Sunday,” UN Ambassador Nikki Haley said the term “Mission Accomplished” had different definitions in military and political circles. Militarily, she said it “means one task currently in front of you.”

“We of course know our work in Syria is not done,” Haley said.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, appearing on ABC’s “This Week,” also defended the president’s “Mission Accomplished” tweet saying the United States and coalition forces “100 percent met their objectives” Friday.

Sanders said the United States and coalition forces “went out to destroy critical chemical weapons infrastructure in Syria, and they did exactly that.”

She added: “They also sent a strong message to Syria, to Russia, to Iran that when this president has a red line he will enforce it.”

Former CIA Director John Brennan, appearing on NBC’s “Meet the Press” said he believed the Trump administration’s decision to strike Syria “was exactly right, it was proportional,” but he also warned that Syria probably could “re-create” its chemical weapons program.

“I’m sure this strike, which was a tactical and surgical success, has been a setback,” for the Assad regime, Brennan said. “That doesn’t mean that the Syrians can’t re-create the chemical weapons to use again.”

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) said on “Meet the Press” that when it comes to Syria, she’s “uncomfortable going forward if he wishes to commit ground troops in the area” and if President Trump “wishes to go any further, he does need to work with Congress.”

King said that even if Syrian leader Bashar Assad’s regime stops using chemical weapons, Syria’s attacks on civilians continue with conventional weapons, he said.

“Let’s not kid ourselves,” King said. “We stop chemical weapons from being used, the horror of what’s going on over there will not stop as well.”