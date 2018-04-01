Former Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin said Sunday he did not resign from his post last week and continued to blame political appointees in the department for pushing an agenda intended to privatize veterans’ services.

“I did not resign,” Shulkin said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” He said he “would not resign because I’m committed to making sure this job was seen through to the very end.”

The White House said late last week that Shulkin technically resigned.

Shulkin on Sunday denied that, saying on NBC’s “Meet the Press” he received a phone call from Chief of Staff John Kelly shortly before Trump’s tweet saying he was being fired, Shulkin said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that Shulkin would be replaced by his White House physician, Navy Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson, who also served under former President Barack Obama. Trump said during a speech in Ohio on Thursday that he “wasn’t happy with the speed with which our veterans were taken care of.”

He also said that he wanted veterans to have the ability to “run to a private doctor” if they wanted to.

Shulkin acknowledged that privatization was a point of contention during his tenure at the agency. “Some political appointees felt that we needed to be much more aggressive than I was willing to, and so they saw me as an obstacle,” Shulkin said. “These individuals though, when they didn’t see that their way was being adopted, used subversive techniques to be able to change leadership at the VA,” Shulkin said. “There are good people at the VA working very hard to make the changes that we need for our veterans.”

Shulkin, writing in an opinion piece published by The New York Times Thursday, said he was convinced privatization was “a political issue aimed at rewarding select people and companies with profits, even if it undermines care for veterans.”

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

However, Shulkin on Sunday laid blame on the political appointees, not Trump. “I’ve always had a very good relationship with President Trump ... I never had any issues with him,” Shulkin said on CNN.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont), speaking on CNN’s “State of the Union,” called Shulkin’s removal “a massive effort to privatize agencies of the United States government and to give them over to private corporations.”

“That’s what the removal of Shulkin is all about,” Sanders said.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) said on “Fox News Sunday” that Jackson will “get confirmed because he’s made life and death decisions on the battlefield.”

Sanders said he recently spoke with Jackson about the Veterans’ Administration and during that conversation, Jackson told him “somebody needs to make sure that no veteran has to wait too long or drive too far to get basic health care.”

“You need someone to go into the VA who’s willing to fight the bureaucracy,” Graham said.

The difference between whether Shulkin resigned or was fired could have repercussions on potential legal challenges to decisions made by his temporary successor, according to published reports. Shulkin’s deputy was next in line to succeed him, but Trump named Defense Department official Robert Wilkie as the acting leader of the department.

Trump, in a series of morning tweets, didn’t address the change of Veterans Affairs secretary.

After a tweet wishing Happy Easter, he focused on his desire for a southern border wall, calling on Republicans to change Senate rules that require 60 votes to pass major pieces of legislation on border security.

“Border Patrol Agents are not allowed to properly do their job at the Border because of ridiculous liberal (Democrat) laws like Catch & Release. Getting more dangerous. ‘Caravans’ coming. Republicans must go to Nuclear Option to pass tough laws NOW. NO MORE DACA DEAL!” he said.

Trump in later tweets repeated his call for a wall along the southern border, complained about Mexico’s border enforcement and claimed immigrants coming into the United States are “trying to take advantage of DACA.”

“Mexico is doing very little, if not NOTHING, at stopping people from flowing into Mexico through their Southern Border, and then into the U.S. They laugh at our dumb immigration laws. They must stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!” he tweeted.

“These big flows of people are all trying to take advantage of DACA. They want in on the act!”