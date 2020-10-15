TODAY'S PAPER
66° Good Morning
SEARCH
66° Good Morning
Hello, we've upgraded our systems.

Please log back in to enjoy your subscription. Thank you for being part of the Newsday family.

Forgot your password? We can help go here.

Log in
NewsNation

After COVID-19 outbreak, SUNY Oneonta president departs

A sign for SUNY Oneonta is seen at

A sign for SUNY Oneonta is seen at 108 Ravine Parkway in Oneonta. Credit: SUNY Oneonta

By The Associated Press
Print

ONEONTA, N.Y. (AP) — The State University of New York at Oneonta on Thursday announced its president had resigned to "pursue other opportunities," following a coronavirus outbreak that forced the school to switch to all-remote classes for the rest of the semester.

The central New York school said in a statement Dennis Craig would temporarily take on the role formerly held by Barbara Jean Morris and that a search for a permanent president would be starting soon.

SUNY Oneonta was the first campus in the state's 64-institution system that had to shut down because of virus cases.

It switched to all-remote learning on Sept. 3, after hundreds of virus cases had broken out. Student body enrollment is above 6,700, according to the school's website. Five students were suspended in connection to large parties.

SUNY Cortland and SUNY Oswego have had two-week switches to virtual learning because of outbreaks.

Craig was most recently interim president of SUNY Purchase, and the SUNY statement credited him with a successful fall reopening there.

At a press conference on the Oneonta campus Thursday, SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras said Morris' "decision to resign was of her own volition," The Daily Star reported.

By The Associated Press

News Photos and Videos

Supporters gathered in West Babylon on Saturday at Trump rally in West Babylon
Newsday's Faith Jessie spoke with White House correspondent Newsday reporters analyze Trump-Biden debate
President Donald Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett Trump picks conservative Barrett for Supreme Court
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) opposes President Schumer opposes Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court nomination
A colleague and a former student of Judge Colleague, former student defend Amy Coney Barrett Supreme Court nomination
On Monday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said the De Blasio reacts to DOJ's designation of NYC as anarchy zone
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search