Rep. Thomas Suozzi (D-Glen Cove) is leading a new effort to ease the federal income tax increase on taxpayers who live in high-salary, high-tax areas such as Long Island.

Announced Tuesday, the bipartisan bill co-sponsored by Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford) is aimed at the federal tax bill adopted by Republican President Donald Trump and the then-GOP controlled Congress and Senate in 2017. That federal law gave tax cuts to corporations and to most middle-class families in moderate-cost areas including the South and Midwest.

To pay for the cuts, the law capped how much taxpayers could deduct on their federal income tax returns for state and local taxes — often referred to as SALT.

Trump’s legislation capped the deduction allowed for state income and local property taxes at $10,000, which resulted in many residents on Long Island, Westchester, Manhattan, New Jersey and many other northeastern and predominantly Democratic states paying more in federal taxes.

Suozzi’s bill would be phased in. It would increase the cap to $20,000 for couples filing jointly for the 2019 tax year. Under the bill, full deductibility for state and local taxes on federal income tax forms would be restored beginning in the 2020 tax year.

To replace the lost revenue, Suozzi said the bill would return the top individual income tax rate to 39.6 percent, which was cut to 37 percent under the Trump tax law.

“The SALT cap was particularly unfair to Long Islanders and New Yorkers,” said Suozzi. “It is a tax on taxes already paid, and it hits the homeowners whose local taxes fund police, firefighters and other services.”

A previous attempt by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and the State Legislature to undo the impact of the federal tax law on New Yorkers with high wages and high property taxes was rejected by the federal Internal Revenue Service.