TODAY'S PAPER
52° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
52° Good Afternoon
NewsNation

Tom Suozzi, Peter King push bill to reduce tax hikes under federal SALT tax law

Reps. Thomas Suozzi, left, and Peter King are

Reps. Thomas Suozzi, left, and Peter King are co-sponsoring legislation to phase out the cap on federal deductions for state and local taxes. Credit: Barry Sloan

By Michael Gormley michael.gormley@newsday.com @GormleyAlbany
Print

Rep. Thomas Suozzi (D-Glen Cove) is leading a new effort to ease the federal income tax increase on taxpayers who live in high-salary, high-tax areas such as Long Island.

Announced Tuesday, the bipartisan bill co-sponsored by Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford) is aimed at the federal tax bill adopted by Republican President Donald Trump and the then-GOP controlled Congress and Senate in 2017. That federal law gave tax cuts to corporations and to most middle-class families in moderate-cost areas including the South and Midwest.

To pay for the cuts, the law capped how much taxpayers could deduct on their federal income tax returns for state and local taxes — often referred to as SALT.

Trump’s legislation capped the deduction allowed for state income and local property taxes at $10,000, which resulted in many residents on Long Island, Westchester, Manhattan, New Jersey and many other northeastern and predominantly Democratic states paying more in federal taxes.

Suozzi’s bill would be phased in. It would increase the cap to $20,000 for couples filing jointly for the 2019 tax year. Under the bill, full deductibility for state and local taxes on federal income tax forms would be restored beginning in the 2020 tax year.

To replace the lost revenue, Suozzi said the bill would return the top individual income tax rate to 39.6 percent, which was cut to 37 percent under the Trump tax law.

“The SALT cap was particularly unfair to Long Islanders and New Yorkers,” said Suozzi. “It is a tax on taxes already paid, and it hits the homeowners whose local taxes fund police, firefighters and other services.”

A previous attempt by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and the State Legislature to undo the impact of the federal tax law on New Yorkers with high wages and high property taxes was rejected by the federal Internal Revenue Service.

Michael Gormley has worked for Newsday since 2013, covering state government, politics and issues. He has covered Albany since 2001.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News Photos and Videos

A photo from the New York governor's office 7 famous prison escapes in U.S. history
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday that the Pelosi OKs drafting of impeachment articles
Dutch Queen Maxima (C) drinks beer in a See the world's 19 happiest countries in 2019
A screenshot from Page 5, Volume I of 6 key excerpts from the Mueller report
President Donald Trump said he did not put Trump talks about impeachment, Ukraine call
Visitors watch white whales make a heart shape See stunning images from around the world
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search