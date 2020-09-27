Dems: We 'can't stop' Supreme Court confirmation process

WASHINGTON — Senate Democrats can "slow" down the confirmation process for President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, but "can’t stop the outcome," said the second ranking Democrat in the U.S. Senate on Sunday.

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), the Senate minority whip, told ABC’s "This Week" that without four Senate Republican defections there is "no procedural silver bullet" to delay the confirmation process to until after November’s presidential election.

"We can slow it down perhaps a matter of hours, maybe days at the most, but we can't stop the outcome," Durbin said. "What we should do is to address this now respectfully."

Durbin’s comments came as Senate Republicans have rolled out an aggressive timeline to quickly fill the seat left by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg last week. A prospective timeline floated by Republicans on Sunday aims to push Barrett’s confirmation through the Senate just days before the Nov. 3 election.

Republicans appearing on the Sunday morning political shows defended their election year timeline over the objections of Democrats, who have noted that Senate Republicans blocked President Barack Obama’s nominee in 2016, citing at the time the proximity to the election that was nine months away.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, appearing on CBS’ "Face the Nation" said Barrett will likely start meeting with senators as soon as Tuesday.

"If all goes well, then certainly a vote on the floor sometime before the election," Meadows said.

Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), chairman of the Senate Rules Committee, said he has been speaking with the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) about making arrangements for the hearings that would start in mid-October.

"If for some reason it's not done, we'll do it after Election Day, but I think we're likely to get this done sometime in the month of October," Blunt said during an appearance on NBC’s "Meet the Press."

Despite their opposition to Trump's election year judicial nomination — Durbin, Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) all indicated Sunday they plan on meeting or speaking with Barrett.

Booker, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, told "Meet the Press" he wants to ask Barrett if she will "recuse herself in terms of any election issues that come before us."

"If she does not recuse herself, I fear that the court will be further delegitimized," Booker said. "In other words, President Trump has said, ‘I will not accept the results of the election unless I win. I'm going to push it to the Supreme Court. And oh, by the way, during the election I'm going to put somebody on the court as well.’ So I hope to have a conversation with her ... and hopefully, have a good, informed dialogue back and forth."

Congressional Democrats continued to cast Barrett's nomination as a threat to the Affordable Care Act, arguing that a Supreme Court stacked with Trump appointees would side with a Trump-backed lawsuit that seeks to invalidate the Obama-era healthcare law.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), appearing on CNN's "State of the Union" said Trump was in a "hurry" to confirm a nominee before the Supreme Court's Nov. 10 hearing on the Obamacare lawsuit.

"What I am concerned about is anyone that President Trump would have appointed was there to undo the Affordable Care Act," Pelosi said. "That is why he was in such a hurry."

Trump, who spent the morning at his Sterling, Va., golf club, tweeted: "Obamacare will be replaced with a MUCH better, and FAR cheaper, alternative if it is terminated in the Supreme Court. Would be a big WIN for the USA!"

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), the Senate minority leader responded to the tweet, writing: "President Trump admitted a vote for Judge Barrett is a vote to take away health care and pre-existing condition protections for millions of Americans."