WASHINGTON — Protests from the audience and Democrats delayed the opening of the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh as it began its weeklong proceedings on Tuesday morning.

Democrats repeatedly called to adjourn the hearings until they had time to review documents produced Monday evening and asked to wait until the National Archives produces its records at the end of October — as protesters shouted as police hauled them out of the room.

“Mr. Chairman, I move to adjourn,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-N.J.), who called the proceedings without allowing a review of all the records “a charade and a mockery.”

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), the committee chairman, ruled the motions out of order. “We are not in executive session,” he said. “We will continue as planned.”

Grassley spoke louder at first to move forward, but relented as Democrat after Democrat argued for a delay and protester after protester stood up and shouted slogans.

“What is the rush,” asked Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.). “What are we hiding by not letting the documents come out?”

Noting that Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) said the session should be treated like a court of law, Sen. John Cornyn (R-Tex.) said, “I would suggest that if we did the other side would be held in contempt of court.”

The arguments and protests delayed the beginning of the hearing, which Grassley had planned to start with introductions of Kavanaugh by former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) and Lisa Blatt, a liberal Supreme Court litigator and longtime friend of the nominee.

Kavanaugh entered the packed hearing room with his two daughters and wife, and introduced them during the beginning of the protests.

Kavanaugh is scheduled to make his opening statement. He will tell his Senate confirmation hearing that he will be “a neutral and impartial arbiter” and a “team player” with other justices, according to excerpts released Tuesday morning.

“I don’t decide cases based on personal or policy preferences. I am not a pro-plaintiff or pro-defendant judge. I am not a pro-prosecution or pro-defense judge. I am a pro-law judge,” Kavanaugh will tell the 21 senators on the Senate Judiciary Committee when he testifies. The hearing is underway.

Kavanaugh has faced determined opposition by Democrats and liberal groups and support from Republicans and conservatives since President Donald Trump nominated him in July to replace the more moderate retired Justice Anthony Kennedy.

Kavanaugh will face fierce questioning on Wednesday and Thursday about his conservative career and from Democrats who oppose him for his right-leaning record and what they say is his support for a strong president who could fire a special counsel without cause.

He will acknowledge the Democratic furor over his nomination — calling it a “deep appreciation for the vital role of the American judiciary" — and will praise Kennedy in his remarks, excerpts show.

“To me, Justice Kennedy is a mentor, a friend, and a hero. As a member of the court, he was a model of civility and collegiality,” Kavanaugh will say. “He fiercely defended the independence of the judiciary. And he was a champion of liberty.”

Kavanaugh also will praise his colleague on the influential D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, Judge Merrick Garland, whose nomination by President Barack Obama to the Supreme Court in 2016 was blocked for a year by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

“I have served with 17 other judges, each of them a colleague and a friend, on a court now led by our superb chief judge, Merrick Garland,” the excerpts said.

“If confirmed to the Court, I would be part of a Team of Nine, committed to deciding cases according to the Constitution and laws of the United States,” he will say. “I would always strive to be a team player on the Team of Nine.”

The Democrats on the committee will join protesters against Kavanaugh’s nomination on the Supreme Court steps before the hearing.

Democrats and liberal groups say Kavanaugh’s record as a judge shows he would cast his vote as a justice to overturn Roe v. Wade, civil rights and gay marriage, unlike Kennedy, whom he clerked for and has been nominated to replace.

Senate Republicans hold a 50-49 majority and some predict they will be able to confirm Kavanaugh, possibly with three or more Democrats joining them.

Democrats hope that Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), who back abortion rights, will vote against Kavanaugh.

Kavanaugh will appear for the first three days of the hearing. On Friday, the committee will hear the American Bar Association testify about its well-qualified rating for the nominee, and then several experts and witnesses.

The committee will meet in a week or two to discuss the nomination and vote on whether to send it to the Senate floor for debate and a final vote. Republicans hope to confirm him in time for him to join the court as it begins its new term on Oct. 1.