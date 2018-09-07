WASHINGTON — Appearing on the last day of the contentious Senate hearings on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh Friday will be high-powered litigators, professors, former law clerks, a Parkland shooting survivor, rights advocates and a Locust Valley schoolteacher.

That educator, Louisa Garry, will vouch for the intelligence, open-mindedness and integrity of Kavanaugh, a friend she has known since they went to Yale University together as undergraduates in the 1980s.

Garry, who has residences in Locust Valley and Montauk, teaches and coaches track and field at Friends Academy, a private college preparatory school in Locust Valley.

Garry, a registered Democrat, has such strong belief in Kavanaugh that she agreed to tape a television ad for the conservative Judicial Confirmation Network, which has aired across the country.

“I believe that we need to have bright, curious, open-minded, thoughtful, empathetic people who are judges,” Garry said in the ad. “And I trust that Brett is that person. He's dedicated to his work, he's dedicated to his family, he's of the highest integrity as a person, and I believe that he would be a great Supreme Court justice.”

Garry will be among 26 witnesses evenly divided between supporters and opponents of Kavanaugh who will offer legal analysis or discuss how they think they will be affected if the Senate confirms him to replace retired Justice Anthony Kennedy.

Best-known supporters of Kavanaugh include Theodore Olson and Paul Clement, both former solicitors general in the Justice Department, and Maureen Mahoney, a former deputy solicitor general. All three have appeared before the Supreme Court in high profile cases.

Also speaking for Kavanaugh will be three of his former law clerks, one of his former students, a liberal law professor, a former law school roommate and the mother of a member of the girls’ basketball team that he coaches.

Best known critics will include John Dean, the former White House counsel for President Richard Nixon, who testified against him in the Watergate scandal, who will discuss abuse of presidential power; and Parkland, Florida, high school shooting survivor Aalayah Eastmond, who will talk about gun violence.

Other Democratic witnesses include a black congressman speaking about civil rights, an attorney for teenage unlawful immigrants seeking abortions, law professors specializing in national security and presidential powers, and advocates for public education, disability rights, environmental regulations and the Affordable Care Act’s pre-existing conditions protections.

Friday’s session will conclude a four-day hearing that included repeated clashes between Democrats and Republicans over access to Kavanaugh’s documents, outbursts by protesters that resulted in more than 150 arrests, and two 12-hour days of questioning the nominee.

The committee will hold an executive session some time in the next two weeks in which the Republican majority is expected to approve Kavanaugh’s nomination and send it to the full Senate for a vote in the last week of September.

Republicans hope to confirm Kavanaugh in time to join the Supreme Court as it begins its new term on Oct. 1.