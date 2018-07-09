WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump nominated Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday, describing the federal court judge as a “judge’s judge” and “one of the sharpest and finest legal minds” during a prime-time address.

If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Kavanaugh will replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy, a conservative who provided key swing votes for the court’s liberal side.

By selecting Kavanaugh from a list of nominees compiled by conservative policy groups, Trump all but ensured his latest Supreme Court appointment will lock in a 5-4 conservative majority on the bench.

“There is no one in America more qualified and no one more deserving,” Trump said in the White House East Room, where he was joined by Kavanaugh and the judge’s wife Ashley and daughters Margaret and Liza.

Kavanaugh, 53, a former staff secretary for President George W. Bush, beat out eight other prospective nominees interviewed by Trump at the White House last week.

The president whittled down his choices to four appellate court judges -- Kavanaugh, Thomas Hardiman, Raymond Kethledge and Amy Coney Barrett. Trump mulled his options over the weekend, telling reporters he would make his decision by a self-imposed noon deadline.

Speaking to an audience that included Vice President Mike Pence, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, First Lady Melania Trump and Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, said he revered the Constitution, and that "a judge must interpret the Constitution as written.”

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Kavanaugh said, “if confirmed by the Senate I will keep an open mind in every case, and I will always strive to preserve the Constitution of the United States and the American rule of law.”

Key Democrats raised objections immediately.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer pledged to fight the nomination and called on on “Americans from all walks of life to make their voices heard from now until the end of this battle."

Schumer (D-N.Y.) said the, "Senate has come together on a bipartisan basis to protect women’s reproductive rights and to protect health care for millions of Americans before – including those with pre-existing conditions. We need to do it again.”

Schumer said he will “oppose Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination with everything I have, and I hope a bipartisan majority will do the same. The stakes are simply too high for anything less.”

A graduate of Yale Law School, Kavanaugh spent three years as Bush’s staff secretary and also assisted independent counsel Ken Starr during President Bill Clinton’s impeachment hearings.

Kavanaugh was appointed by Bush to the D.C. Court of Appeals in 2003, but his confirmation was stalled for three years until he was confirmed in May 2006.

On Monday, Trump hailed Kavanaugh’s work as a law school professor at Yale, Harvard and Georgetown University. The president noted Kavanaugh's volunteer work, including coaching a youth basketball league and serving food to the needy through the nonprofit Catholic Charities.

Trump said Kavanaugh had a “proven commitment to equal justice under the law.”

Several Republican conservatives praised Kavanaugh’s nomination. However, McConnell had raised concerns with Trump last week that Kavanaugh's time at the White House and more than decade on the bench would leave him vulnerable to a prolonged confirmation process, according to the New York Times.

McConnell reportedly was concerned that Democrats would seek to delay the confirmation by reviewing his lengthy paper trail of service page by page.

Trump called on lawmakers to move ahead with a “swift” confirmation process, although Democrats and liberal groups have promised to wage a fight on Capitol Hill.

“This incredibly qualified nominee deserves a swift confirmation,” Trump said Monday.

White House Spokesman Raj Shah said Kavanaugh will be guided through the confirmation process by former Sen. Jon Kyl, an Arizona Republican, who served in the Senate from 1995 to 2013. Kyl, who served on the Senate Judiciary Committee during confirmations of four of the past five justice, will serve as a liaison between the nominee and lawmakers.

Republicans, who have only a one-vote edge over Senate Democrats, have been looking to avoid a protracted battle over Trump’s second Supreme Court nominee.

Last January, Trump named Neil Gorsuch to the bench to replace the late conservative Justice Antonin Scalia. Gorsuch was confirmed last April by a 54-45 vote.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has led the charge among Democrats denouncing Trump’s list of nominees.

Democrats also have called for the confirmation hearings to be held after November’s midterm elections. They noted that Republicans blocked a confirmation hearing for President Barack Obama’s Supreme court nominee Merrick Garland after citing the nomination’s proximity to the 2016 presidential election

Schumer and outside liberal groups are pegging their hopes on flipping Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), two moderate Republicans who have said they will not support any nominee who would be willing to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortions.

McConnell, in Senate floor remarks, called on the chamber to “evaluate this President's nominee fairly based on his or her qualifications, and we should treat the process with the respect and dignity that it deserves.”

In a statement after Kavanaugh’s nomination was announced, McConnell said “Judge Kavanaugh has won the respect of his peers in the legal community and demonstrates a firm understanding of the role of a judge in our republic. I look forward to meeting with him and to the Senate’s thorough consideration of his nomination.”