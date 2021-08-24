TODAY'S PAPER
Supreme Court orders 'Remain in Mexico' policy reinstated

Migrants waiting to cross into the United States

Migrants waiting to cross into the United States wait for news at the border crossing on Feb. 17 in Tijuana, Mexico.  Credit: AP/Elliot Spagat

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to block a court ruling ordering the Biden administration to reinstate a Trump-era policy that forces people to wait in Mexico while seeking asylum in the U.S.

With the three liberal justices in dissent, the court said the administration likely violated federal law in its efforts to rescind the program informally known as Remain in Mexico.

A federal judge in Texas had previously ordered that the program be reinstated last week. Both he and the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals refused the administration's request to put the ruling on hold.

Justice Samuel Alito ordered a brief delay to allow the full court time to consider the administration's appeal.

