WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump met with four potential Supreme Court nominees at the White House on Monday, as Senate Democrats began a campaign to oppose the potential contenders.

Trump, speaking to reporters at the White House, declined to name the nominees with whom he met, only saying he will likely interview “two or three” more candidates before announcing his final pick July 9 to replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy.

“They are outstanding people,” Trump told reporters before a closed-door meeting in the Oval Office with Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte. “They are really incredible people in so many different ways, academically, and every other way.”

As a candidate, Trump released a list of more than 20 potential nominees he would consider for the nation’s highest court if elected. The list was updated in November and is stacked with conservative judges and lawmakers screened and approved by the Federalist Society, a conservative legal group opposed to abortion.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, in an Op-Ed piece published by The New York Times on Monday, urged those opposed to Trump’s nominees to “tell your senators they should not vote for a candidate from Mr. Trump’s preordained list.”

“While the number of Democrats in the Senate is not a majority, the number of senators who believe in protections for those with pre-existing conditions and women’s reproductive rights is,” Schumer said. "Given this vacancy, the best way to defend those rights is for a bipartisan majority in the Senate to lock arms and reject a Supreme Court nominee who would overturn them. It will not happen on its own. It requires the public’s focus on these issues, and its pressure on the Senate.”

Though Republicans control the Senate, the chamber’s 51 to 49 split means the GOP cannot afford to lose one of its own votes to secure the confirmation. Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), a moderate who has often spoken out against the president’s policies, said Sunday she would not support any candidate “who demonstrated hostility to Roe v. Wade because that would mean to me that their judicial philosophy did not include a respect for established decisions, established law.” Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), has also voiced her support for upholding the Supreme Court decision.

Asked if Trump was looking for a nominee willing to overturn Roe v. Wade, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, declined to state the president’s position.

“I'm not going to get into any specifics that we would be looking at,” Sanders said.

Other Democrats, including Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), also took to Twitter, urging their supporters to call the Senate switchboard to voice their concerns over Trump’s list of nominees.

“With a Supreme Court seat vacant, civil liberties are at risk. Our most fundamental rights could be eroded,” Gillibrand tweeted. “Now, tell your senators you deserve to help choose your next justice. Every day between now and Nov. 6, fight to have a Democratic Senate decide the next confirmation.”

Sanders announced the White House has assembled a team of aides focused on the Senate confirmation process. White House Counsel Don McGahn will lead the team, a role he held during last year's confirmation of Justice Neil Gorsuch.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah, will take a leave from his post to focus exclusively on “strategy and messaging coordination with Capitol Hill allies,” Sanders said. Justin Clark, the director of the Office of Public Liaison, will work with outside groups to rally support behind the nominee.





