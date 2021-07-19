The body of a Dix Hills native was found in the debris of the Surfside, Fla., building collapse only days after search crews discovered his younger brother in the rubble.

The Miami-Dade Police Department said in a Tweet that it found Dr. Brad Cohen, 51, an orthopedic surgeon and a father of two, on July 7 and positively identified him on Friday.

Search crews found the body of his brother, Dr. Gary Cohen, 58, a father of two and attending physician at Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center in Alabama on July 7.

All but two of the 97 victims from the June 24 collapse have been now identified by authorities as the weekslong search begins to wind down.

Gary Cohen had traveled to Surfside, a beach town just across Biscayne Bay from Miami, on June 23 to visit his ailing father and to celebrate his parents' wedding anniversary. He was staying in his brother's apartment on the 11th floor of Champlain Towers South when the oceanfront condominium collapsed.

Brad Cohen's 12-year-old daughter, Elisheva Cohen, met with President Joe Biden in Surfside earlier this month after images of her reading a Hebrew prayer at the collapse site caught the attention of local officials.

Brad Cohen earned his medical degree at the Cincinnati School of Medicine and took a general surgery internship and orthopedic surgery residency at Stony Brook University Hospital. An orthopedic surgeon specializing in sports medicine, he also worked in a local emergency room as an on-call trauma surgeon.

A third brother, Neil Cohen, lives in Medford.

Last week, the remains of Judy Spiegel, 65, a former Southampton stockbroker and mother of three was found in the rubble from the condo collapse. Spiegel, 65, was born in South Bellmore, and raised her family in Plainview and later, Southampton.

Her husband, Kevin Spiegel, the former administrator of Southampton Hospital, was on a business trip in California at the time of the collapse.