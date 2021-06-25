See photos from the Florida condo collapse

TODAY'S PAPER
A 12-story oceanfront condo complex collapsed early Thursday, June 24, 2021, killing several occupants and leaving more than 100 missing immediately after the tragedy. Here are some photos from the aftermath.

This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story
Credit: AP/Amy Beth Bennett

This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that collapsed early Thursday, June 24, 2021 in Surfside, Fla. (Amy Beth Bennett /South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Items and debris dangle from a section of
Credit: AP/Susan Stocker

Items and debris dangle from a section of the oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that partially collapsed Thursday, June 24, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami, Fla. (Susan Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

People look at the damage at the 12-story
Credit: AP/Susan Stocker

People look at the damage at the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that collapsed early Thursday, June 24, 2021 in Surfside, Fla.

Household items and debris dangle from a partially
Credit: AP/Wilfredo Lee

Household items and debris dangle from a partially collapsed multistory beachfront condo, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)






A Miami-Dade Fire Rescue team sprays water onto
Credit: AP/Gerald Herbert

A Miami-Dade Fire Rescue team sprays water onto the rubble as rescue efforts continue where a wing of a 12-story beachfront condo building collapsed, late on Thursday, June 24, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Rescue workers remove a body from the rubble
Credit: AP/Gerald Herbert

Rescue workers remove a body from the rubble where a wing of a 12-story beachfront condo building collapsed, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Workers use a lift to investigate balconies in
Credit: AP/Gerald Herbert

Workers use a lift to investigate balconies in the still-standing portion of the building, as rescue efforts continue where a wing of a 12-story beachfront condo building collapsed, late on Thursday in the Surfside area of Miami.

A bed dangles from a building that partially
Credit: AP/Wilfredo Lee

A bed dangles from a building that partially collapsed, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. A wing of a 12-story beachfront condo building collapsed with a roar in a town outside Miami early Thursday, trapping residents in rubble and twisted metal. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)






People gather on the beach to see the
Credit: For The Washington Post/Zack Wittman

People gather on the beach to see the rubble from the Champlain Towers South building after the residential building partially collapsed in Surfside, Fla. MUST CREDIT: photo for The Washington Post by Zack Wittman.

A rescue worker walks among the rubble where
Credit: AP/Lynne Sladky

A rescue worker walks among the rubble where a wing of a 12-story beachfront condo building collapsed on Thursday in the Surfside area of Miami.

A view of a building is shown after
Credit: AP/Wilfredo Lee

A view of a building is shown after a partial collapse on Thursday in Surfside, Fla.

Rescue workers walk among the rubble where part
Credit: AP/Marta Lavandier

Rescue workers walk among the rubble where part of a 12-story beachfront condo building collapsed, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

A couple embrace as they wait for news
Credit: AP/Marta Lavandier

A couple embrace as they wait for news of survivors from a condominium that collapsed, Thursday, June 24, 2021 in Surfside, Fla. Dozens of survivors were pulled out, and rescuers continue to look for more. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Rescue worker walk among the rubble where a
Credit: AP/Lynne Sladky

Rescue worker walk among the rubble where a wing of a 12-story beachfront condo building collapsed, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

This photo taken from video provided by ReliableNewsMedia
Credit: AP

This photo taken from video provided by ReliableNewsMedia firefighters rescue a survivor from the rubble of the Champlain Towers South Condo after the multistory building partially collapsed in Surfside, Fla., early Thursday, June 24, 2021. (ReliableNewsMedia via AP).

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel walk with an empty
Credit: AP/Lynne Sladky

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel walk with an empty stretcher past the scene where a wing of a 12-story beachfront condo building collapsed, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Fire rescue personnel conduct a search and rescue
Credit: AP/David Santiago

Fire rescue personnel conduct a search and rescue with dogs through the rubble of the Champlain Towers South Condo after the multistory building partially collapsed in Surfside, Fla., Thursday, June 24, 2021. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)

People look at the partially collapsed Champlain Towers
Credit: AP/David Santiago

People look at the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla., Thursday, June 24, 2021. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)

Jennifer Carr, right, sits with her daughter as
Credit: AP/Lynne Sladky

Jennifer Carr, right, sits with her daughter as they wait for news at a family reunification center, after a wing of a 12-story beachfront condo building collapsed, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami. Carr and her family were evacuated from a nearby building. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story
Credit: AP/Amy Beth Bennett

This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that collapsed early Thursday, June 24, 2021 in Surfside, Fla. (Amy Beth Bennett /South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

A partially collapsed building is seen early Thursday,
Credit: AP/Wilfredo Lee

A partially collapsed building is seen early Thursday, June 24, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami, Fla. A partial building collapse in Miami caused a massive response early Thursday from Miami Dade Fire Rescue, according to a tweet from the department's account. Miami Dade Fire Rescue is conducting search and rescue. Authorities had no word yet on casualties, or details of how many people lived in the building. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

