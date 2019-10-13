Nearly 1,000 U.S. troops to leave Syria, White House says

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is moving forward with the “deliberate withdrawal” of nearly 1,000 U.S. troops from northern Syria, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said Sunday during an appearance on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

The move comes after President Donald Trump last week ordered the abrupt withdrawal of some 50 U.S. troops from northern Syria, providing an opening for Turkish forces to invade a region held by U.S. allied Syrian Kurdish fighters — known as the Syrian Defense Forces — that had aided the United States in fighting and capturing Islamic State militants in the region.

Esper, appearing on CBS and Fox News Sunday, defended Trump’s initial decision last week to withdraw the small group of forces from northern Syria after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a phone call with Trump announced his plans to invade the area.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, including some of Trump’s staunchest Republican supporters, have condemned the initial withdrawal, casting it as a betrayal to the forces that aided the United States in reducing the ranks of Islamic State fighters in Syria. Lawmakers have also raised concerns that the Syrian Kurds will no longer have the capacity to secure dozens of makeshift jail facilities holding thousands of captured ISIS fighters.

Esper, appearing on “Face the Nation” said the decision to withdraw the 1,000 troops came Saturday night amid news that Turkey would expand its military operation beyond what it had previously announced.

"In the last 24 hours, we learned that [the Turks] likely intend to extend their attack further south than originally planned, and to the west," Esper told “Face the Nation” host Margaret Brennan. "We also have learned in the last 24 hours that the ... [Syrian Defense Forces] are looking to cut a deal, if you will, with the Syrians and the Russians to counterattack against the Turks in the north."

Esper said U.S. forces were “likely caught between two opposing advancing armies, and it's a very untenable situation.”

"So I spoke with the president last night, after discussions with the rest of the national security team, and he directed that we begin a deliberate withdrawal of forces from northern Syria,” Esper said.

Trump last week threatened to “totally destroy and obliterate the Economy of Turkey” via financial sanctions “if Turkey does anything that I, in my great and unmatched wisdom, consider to be off limits.”

Esper, asked by Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace, about the status of such sanctions in the wake of Turkey’s attacks on Syrian civilians, said “we’ll see what happens.”

“We still have been holding out hope that we could get to Erdogan and tell him to stop what he’s doing, return to the border, and let’s work on a safety zone,” Esper said.