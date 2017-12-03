Republican senators predicted Sunday that the tax cut legislation passed this weekend would pay for itself, dismissing analyses by several nonpartisan scorekeepers of the legislation’s effect on the nation’s deficit.

Democratic senators meanwhile attacked the nearly 500-page bill for being passed only hours after it was released early Saturday morning and said it would add more than a trillion dollars to the deficit.

Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia said that even accounting for growth, the bill would add $2 trillion to the nation’s debt.

The process, he said, “just plain stunk” and was “swamp 101,” with provisions hand-drafted for special interests, referring to President Donald Trump’s campaign promise to “drain the swamp” in Washington.

Independent Sen. Angus King of Maine, who caucuses with the Democrats, said “process matters” and that tax breaks for special interests would be exposed in the coming days.

He added: “Anything good that happens in America in the next year, including good weather at the Super Bowl, is going to be attributed to this bill.”

But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky called growth predictions to make up for the nearly $1.5 trillion in tax cuts “pretty darn achievable.”

“I’m confident this is not only revenue neutral to the government, but actually it’s very likely to be a revenue producer,” he said on ABC’s “This Week.”

Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, a moderate who had been on the fence, like McConnell, cited economists who said the legislation would help the economy.

“Economic growth produces more revenue and that will help to offset this tax cut and actually lower the debt,” she told NBC News’ “Meet the Press.”

Host Chuck Todd cited Senate tax bill cost projections that ranged from $1 trillion, from Congress’ nonpartisan Joint Committee on Taxation to $516 billion from the Tax Foundation, a Washington, D.C.-based nonpartisan think tank.

Collins said she would be watching what results in the reconciliation process between the House and the Senate, but that she was satisfied by amendments she had helped negotiate including commitments on medical expense and property tax deductions.

The tax package is the most sweeping overhaul of the tax code in more than 30 years and gives the largest tax cuts to businesses, authorities said.

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, a Republican, admitted he didn’t read “every single letter on every single page” but defended the process.

“I did not read 470 pages. But have I read every aspect of that bill before it was fused together? The answer is yes,” he said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“I went through the entire bill. I’m not going to say I read every single letter on every single page,” Scott told host Jake Tapper.

New York representatives and Long Island home and business organizations have decried the tax bill that would no longer allow taxpayers to fully write off their property taxes.

The Senate passed the $1.5 trillion tax package just before 2 a.m. Saturday by a vote of 51-49, with “no” votes from all Democrats including New York Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said Sunday that the bill “would just be a devastating blow to Long Island” as it seeks to attract and retain young people. Bellone, during a radio appearance on “Cats Roundtable” with John Catsimatidis, said he was appealing to Trump “to really step up and make sure that nothing becomes law that modifies or eliminates the deduction for state and local taxes.”