Wisconsin Sen. Baldwin shares story at DNC of childhood illness

In this image from video, Sen. Tammy Baldwin,

In this image from video, Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., speaks during the fourth night of the Democratic National Convention on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin is sharing her struggles with a childhood illness to tout the importance of health coverage for preexisting conditions.

Baldwin said at the Democratic National Convention on Thursday that she was hospitalized for three months as a 9-year-old. Her grandparents were her caregivers, and their insurance did not cover her. Baldwin says she then struggled to get health insurance as an adult.

She asks: “Do we want to be a country where medical bills bury people in debt?”

Baldwin is touting her support under the Obama-Biden administration for the Affordable Care Act. It allows young people to stay on their parents’ insurance until they are 26.

Baldwin spoke from Milwaukee, the city where the convention was set to be held before the coronavirus pandemic forced most of the events to be held virtually.

By The Associated Press

