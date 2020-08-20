TODAY'S PAPER
Illinois Sen. Duckworth dubs Trump the 'coward in chief'

In this screenshot from the DNCCs livestream of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) addresses the virtual convention on August 20, 2020. Credit: DNCC via Getty Images/Handout

By The Associated Press
Sen. Tammy Duckworth says Donald Trump is a “coward in chief” who has proved himself unfit to lead the U.S. armed forces.

The Illinois Democrat and military veteran lost her legs during a helicopter crash while serving in Iraq. She said at Thursday's Democratic National Convention that Joe Biden understands the sacrifices military families make.

Duckworth says, “Joe knows the fear military families live because he’s felt that."

Biden's late son Beau served as a major in the Army National Guard.

Duckworth says Trump, on the other hand, is uninterested, doesn’t read his daily briefing and has been manipulated by dictators who are enemies of the U.S.

She says, “Donald Trump doesn’t deserve to call himself commander in chief for another four minutes, let alone four more years.”

