Electing Republicans to run the White House and both houses of Congress in 2016 was supposed to avert the kind of conflicts that interrupt government.

But even with Democrats' clout now curbed, President Donald Trump on Monday again issued a "shutdown" threat if lawmakers do not fund the border wall (for which he repeatedly vowed Mexico would pay).

Clearly those in his party seeking re-election in the fall do not want to be held responsible for the kind of chaos that marked their procedural rebellions against Democratic President Barack Obama. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said he was optimistic it wouldn't happen.

Trump in office has generated more than his share of empty threats and red herrings. Soon, The Wall Street Journal was quoting an administration official conceding: "The president sees merit in having this battle after the election.”

Even if the immigration fight is delayed until after the crucial midterms, it marks just one of several important schisms within the GOP.

Another opened Tuesday as Trump began trashing and insulting the industrialist Koch brothers who for years funded successful conservative issues campaigns and candidacies around the country.

The Koch political network of hundreds of right-wing donors met during the weekend in Colorado Springs, Colo. Leaders said they would shun GOP Senate candidate Kevin Cramer, who is opposing Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (D-N.D.). Cramer supports Trump's tariffs; the Koch group does not.

Imposing new regulations and taxes on foreign commerce, and ballooning the federal deficit through massive tax cuts and military-spending increases, have put the White House's actions in conflict with the longtime free-trade, frugal-government doctrines of many on the right.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Much has been made lately of internal Democratic rifts between leftists and centrists. But policy strains on the GOP side could have more practical impact if the party holds on to power in November.

Republican members of Congress, who have often had the upper hand over the GOP White House, are unlikely to respond to Trump's sounding of the bugle if they deem it against the interests of themselves and their constituents.