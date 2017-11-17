TODAY'S PAPER
10 stories you should know about today

Mafia boss Salvatore

Mafia boss Salvatore "Toto" Riina, is seen behind bars in Rome, April 29, 1993.

By The Associated Press
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. GOP LAWMAKING VICTORY AROUND THE CORNER

House passes $1.5 trillion overhaul of Americans' business and personal income taxes, helping Trump and the Republicans get closer to their first major legislative triumph

2. SELECTIVE OUTRAGE

Trump has quickly condemned accusations against Minnesota Democratic Sen. Al Franken, but he remained conspicuously silent over claims leveled against Alabama Republican Roy Moore.

3. WHO HAS BEEN SEEN IN PUBLIC

Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe made his first appearance since the military put him under house arrest this week, attending a graduation ceremony, even as the military pushes toward his departure.

4. ANOTHER SET OF ALLEGATIONS

Jeffrey Tambor is denying allegations of sexual misconduct by another actor on "Transparent."

5. WHERE ARE RIGHTS DEFENDERS IN DANGER

Activists are describing a drastic deterioration in China's treatment of human rights campaigners as the country's most powerful leader in a generation associates China's rise as a global power with highly authoritarian, one-party rule.

6. A REAL DON IS GONE

Mafia 'boss of bosses' Salvatore 'Toto' Riina has died at age 87 while serving multiple life sentences. He was born in the mountain town of Corleone made famous by "The Godfather" films.

7. THE TUBE MAY HAVE A HOLE IN IT

The Keystone pipeline leaked an estimated 210,000 gallons of oil onto agricultural land in northeastern South Dakota, though surface water sources are not thought to have been affected.

8. WHICH COUNTRY WAS FETED ON MUSIC AWARDS NIGHT

The Latin Grammy Awards were a love letter to Puerto Rico, with several artists dedicating their performances and awards to the island hard hit by Hurricane Maria.

9. DOME GOING DOWN AS STADIUM ASCENDS

The Georgia Dome is set to be imploded as the NFL's Atlanta Falcons complete their Mercedes-Benz Stadium despite delays over its complex retractable roof.

10. BASEBALL'S BEST

Baseball writers choose the Houston Astros' Jose Altuve and Giancarlo Stanton of the Miami Marlins as most valuable players in their respective leagues.

