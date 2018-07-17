New York has joined with three other Democrat-led states in filing a lawsuit Tuesday seeking to overturn President Donald Trump’s recently enacted tax plan, saying it unfairly targeted “blue” states -- a claim some analysts say has little legal merit.

“This is their attempt to hurt Democratic states,” Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said in a conference call. He and state Attorney General Barbara Underwood filed the lawsuit along Connecticut, New Jersey and Maryland. Cuomo promised the lawsuit back in December, when Trump signed the tax plan into law.

The states said the tax plan unfairly targeted high income, high local tax states by limiting deductions for state and local taxes (SALT) paid. The new tax plan caps those deductions at $10,000.

Analysts have cast doubt on the success of such a claim. The non-partisan Tax Foundation recently issued a report saying the claim that the plan would violate the 10th Amendment (prohibiting the federal government from commandeering states into implementing federal law) and the Equal Protection clause would fail.