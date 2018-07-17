TODAY'S PAPER
79° Good Afternoon
79° Good Afternoon
NewsNation

NY, 3 other states sue Feds over GOP tax overhaul, cap on SALT deduction

Cuomo, along with Connecticut, New Jersey and Maryland, say the tax plan unfairly targeted high income, high local tax states.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, seen in Brooklyn on

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, seen in Brooklyn on July 5. Photo Credit: Jeff Bachner

By Yancey Roy yancey.roy@newsday.com
Print

New York has joined with three other Democrat-led states in filing a lawsuit Tuesday seeking to overturn President Donald Trump’s recently enacted tax plan, saying it unfairly targeted “blue” states -- a claim some analysts say has little legal merit.

“This is their attempt to hurt Democratic states,” Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said in a conference call. He and state Attorney General Barbara Underwood filed the lawsuit along Connecticut, New Jersey and Maryland. Cuomo promised the lawsuit back in December, when Trump signed the tax plan into law.

The states said the tax plan unfairly targeted high income, high local tax states by limiting deductions for state and local taxes (SALT) paid. The new tax plan caps those deductions at $10,000.

Analysts have cast doubt on the success of such a claim. The non-partisan Tax Foundation recently issued a report saying the claim that the plan would violate the 10th Amendment (prohibiting the federal government from commandeering states into implementing federal law) and the Equal Protection clause would fail.

By Yancey Roy yancey.roy@newsday.com

News Photos and Videos

The Alexander Hamilton exhibit at the Smithsonian National Mourning Alexander Hamilton's fatal duel, 214 years later
President Donald Trump said he sees no reason Trump sees 'no reason' why Russia would meddle
Map showing where unaccompanied minors from abroad are Nearly 10,000 detained migrant kids placed on LI
This screen grab image taken from North Korean North Korea: Photos from a reclusive country
President Donald Trump arrived in Helsinki on Sunday. Trump arrives in Finland for meeting with Putin
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft is seen as it lifted See stunning images from around the globe