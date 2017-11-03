This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Police: Fired preschool teacher bit 2-year-old student

She told police she bit the boy in frustration over his behavior.

Heather Marcotte, a preschool teacher, was arrested Wednesday,

Heather Marcotte, a preschool teacher, was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2017, cops say. Photo Credit: St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office via AP

By The Associated Press
COVINGTON, La. - A preschool teacher accused of biting a 2-year-old student on the face has been arrested on a charge of felony cruelty to a juvenile in Louisiana.

News outlets report 28-year-old Heather Marcotte was arrested Wednesday after being fired from Northlake Christian School in Covington.

She told police she bit the boy in frustration over his behavior. It's unclear if she has a lawyer.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office says the boy's mother noticed the bite mark on his cheek when she picked him up from school.

Northlake Christian says it takes kids as young as six weeks old and is a "special place where your child will be loved and nurtured."

In a statement, Head of School Monty Fontenot says: "We've handled it internally and there's no further comment."

