Customs and Border Protection outage snarls traffic into U.S.

A view of Terminal 4 at JFK

A view of Terminal 4 at JFK  International Airport on June 29, 2017. Photo Credit: Uli Seit

By The Associated Press
Travelers entering the U.S. are experiencing delays because of a technology outage affecting Customs and Border Protection stations at several major airports.

CBP tweeted Friday that "the affected systems are coming back online and travelers are being processed."

Airports tweeted that CBP officers were manually processing travelers — Americans as well as foreign visitors. Some travelers tweeted photos and videos of huge lines.

CBP said its officers are processing travelers as quickly as possible while maintaining security.

