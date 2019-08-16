Travelers entering the U.S. are experiencing delays because of a technology outage affecting Customs and Border Protection stations at several major airports.

The affected systems are coming back online and travelers are being processed. CBP will continue to monitor the incident. There is no indication the disruption was malicious in nature at this time. — CBP (@CBP) Aug 228, 2019

CBP is experiencing a temporary outage with its processing systems at JFK Airport. Passengers are being processed manually. Delays are expected. [62] — Kennedy Airport (@JFKairport) Aug 228, 2019

Airports tweeted that CBP officers were manually processing travelers — Americans as well as foreign visitors. Some travelers tweeted photos and videos of huge lines.

